3 Premier League giants considering Kylian Mbappe move as PSG superstar prepares to lower wage demands: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly considering an exit from the club amid interest from three Premier League giants. As per Spanish media outlet Sport, the France international has urged the Ligue 1 giants to sell him for less than €150 million.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is understood to be attracting interest from three Premier League giants. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all said to be considering moves for Kylian Mbappe if he is available.

Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez is also monitoring the player's situation and will enter the bidding war if the finances are right.

Kylian Mbappe is believed to be looking for a change in scenario after his heartbreak in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. Sport claims that the former AS Monaco attacker could communicate his wish to leave Paris Saint-Germain before 30 June.

Ahead of the World Cup, it was reported that Mbappe was unhappy with Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman is reportedly frustrated with the Ligue 1 giants for not fulfilling the promises they made when he signed a new deal.

Kylian Mbappe and his camp reckon that it would be impossible to secure an exit from the Parc des Princes in January. However, they are looking to convince PSG to sell him for less than €150 million in the summer.

The French superstar is also willing to lower his wage demands as he is fully aware that no club in Europe can match his current wages.

Mbappe scored eight goals and produced two assists in seven games during the World Cup. The forward has been on fire for his club as well, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 20 games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe returns to PSG training days after FIFA World Cup heartbreak

Kylian Mbappe has returned to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) training camp just three days after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. The gifted attacker picked up a hat-trick and also scored in the shootout but couldn't help France retain their World Cup trophy.

PSG's first game after the World Cup will see them clash with RC Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 encounter on 28 December. It is uncertain whether Mbappe will start the game but he could get some minutes coming off the bench.

