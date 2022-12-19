4 major European clubs on red alert as Kylian Mbappe considers leaving PSG - Reports 

Four European heavyweights are on their toes as Kylian Mbappe plots to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer, a report from Spanish outlet SPORT has claimed. Manchester United have reportedly already expressed their interest. Chelsea and Liverpool are considering their approach too, while Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on developments.

According to the aforementioned report, Mbappe has been severely affected by the defeat to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18(. The 23-year-old has received support from club teammates and even French president Emmanuel Macron, who has asked him to keep working diligently for France and PSG.

Mbappe, though, is reportedly unwilling to remain at the club beyond the 2022-23 campaign and could communicate his wishes to the club before the end of the year. The attacker has already communicated that he's not happy with the club's sporting policy. He reportedly feels he could grow more at another club.

K.Shah  @kshitijshah23 So let's address the elephant in the room. What happens when Messi goes back to PSG?



Listen guys, the dynamics change. Mbappe is no longer THE guy. All eyes are on Messi. Everyone's going to pass to him, the fans are going to give him more attention, the club will celebrate him. So let's address the elephant in the room. What happens when Messi goes back to PSG?Listen guys, the dynamics change. Mbappe is no longer THE guy. All eyes are on Messi. Everyone's going to pass to him, the fans are going to give him more attention, the club will celebrate him. https://t.co/7XHMEcG37L

Mbappe is set to arrive in Paris on Monday (December 19) and could take some time to reflect. However, it's believed that France’s final heartbreak could expedite his departure. Mbappe and his entourage feel they have kept their end of the deal by remaining at PSG till the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, they're looking to make a move.

A January transfer is almost impossible, but the former Monaco man could lay the groundwork for his June departure. It has been claimed that Mbappe is also prepared to lower his salary demands to facilitate a switch and hopes for PSG to set a reasonable transfer fee (under €150 million).

So far, four clubs have been linked with the 2018 World Cup winner. Manchester United have aired their interest, while Chelsea and Liverpool are studying the prospect. Real Madrid, who were close to signing him in the summer, are also in the mix but could only proceed after clearing the economic demands of the transfer.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe posts encouraging social media message after France's World Cup final defeat

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time) to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. Mbappe was by far France’s best player on the night, scoring a hat-trick and also converting his penalty in the shootout.

Despite his best efforts, France could not get over the line, losing in the most heartbreaking fashion. Mbappe was visibly distraught after the game and refrained from making too many comments.

On Monday, he took to Twitter to post an encouraging message, promising that Les Bleus would be back sooner rather than later.

His post read (as translated from French):

“We will return. 🇫🇷🙏🏽”

Mbappe ended the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a tournament high eight goals in seven games. The PSG superstar’s exploits in front of goal won him the FIFA Golden Boot award (most goals).

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes