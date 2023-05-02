4 positions PSG want to address in the transfer market this summer revealed: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting advisor Luis Campos reportedly wants to strengthen four positions in the summer transfer window.

According to French football journalist Saber Desfarges (via PSGTalk), Campos wishes to reinforce the striker, second striker, winger, and defensive midfielder positions this summer. The Portuguese wants to bring in the right personnel to fare better in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Parisians crashed out of the Round-of-16 stage this season following a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappe has been operating as the team’s undisputed goal-getter. Second-choice centre-forward Hugo Ekitike, who is currently on loan from Stade Reims, has failed to make the desired impact, scoring four times in 28 games across competitions. It is believed that Christophe Galtier’s side want to bring in another centre-forward to cover Mbappe next season.

PSGhub @PSGhub ) PSG are on the lookout for FOUR positions as priority:

• striker

• second forward

• winger

• defensive midfielder



Moussa Diaby is in the list.

@SaberDesfa ) PSG are on the lookout for FOUR positions as priority:• striker• second forward• winger• defensive midfielderMoussa Diaby is in the list. (🌕) PSG are on the lookout for FOUR positions as priority: • striker• second forward• winger • defensive midfielder Moussa Diaby is in the list. @SaberDesfa 🚨🔎

With Lionel Messi’s contract expiring in June, PSG could go into the 2023-24 season without an impactful second striker. It has been claimed that they are already thinking about bringing in a player to fill Messi’s shoes.

Keeping left-winger Neymar’s injury record in mind, Galtier’s team could look to sign a winger this summer. Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who rose through Les Parisiens' system before joining Leverkusen in June, is believed to be a person of interest to them. Diaby has scored 14 times and claimed 10 assists in 42 games this season across competitions.

Lastly, Campos reportedly wants to continue his midfield rebuild by signing a new defensive midfielder. The Ligue 1 leaders signed Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, and Renato Sanches last summer. The club could add a defensive midfielder to their ranks this summer. Danilo Pereira is the only natural defensive midfielder in the Parisians’ squad.

Manchester City set price tag for Bernardo Silva amid Barcelona and PSG interest

Bernardo Silva has long been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium. According to 90min, Barcelona have tried to sign the Portuguese midfielder twice in the last two transfer windows, coming up empty-handed. PSG are also big fans of Silva and have been keeping tabs on him for a while.

Amid interest from PSG and Barcelona, Manchester City have reportedly set the price tag for their midfielder. The Premier League leaders do not intend to stand in Silva’s way if he wishes to leave, but any prospective suitors would have to pay his full market value. The Cityzens believe the Portugal international's current market value is around £75 million.

The French giants are reportedly prepared to break the bank to get him, but the 28-year-old only has eyes for Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes