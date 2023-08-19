46-goal star linked with sensational return to Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona could bring Chile forward Alexis Sanchez back to the club on a free transfer nine years after selling him to Arsenal, according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter.

Sanchez, 34, is without a club after his contract with Olympique Marseille expired on June 30. The French outfit wanted to tie him down to a new deal after he bagged 18 goals from 44 games across competitions last term after arriving from Inter Milan. However, an agreement over a renewal could not be reached.

RC Lens offered Sanchez the opportunity to stay in France, making an attempt to sign him, according to the aforementioned source. That option, though, appears to be off the cards, with the Ligue 1 club agreeing to sign Elye Wahi from Montpellier for €35 million.

Sanchez, meanwhile, will not be worried about not joining Lens, as a return to Barcelona has emerged as a serious option. The Chile international could seal a sensation return to the Camp Nou nine years after his departure.

It's worth noting that the La Liga champions already have Robert Lewandowski. However, there are claims that they're running out of patience with the Pole after he produced an underwhelming performance in their goalless draw against Getafe in their season opener.

Barcelona could be forced to enter the market, as they do not have another specialist center-forward in their squad. Signing Sanchez on a free transfer would, therefore, make sense. The Blaugrana are working on a tight budget due to their financial constraints.

Sanchez plied his trade at the Camp Nou for three years between 2011 and 2014 after arriving from Udinese. He bagged 46 goals and 37 assists from 141 appearances across competitions, helping them win eight trophies.

Barcelona looking to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City

Barcelona are also keen to sign a new right-back before the window closes on September 1. They have been linked with several players, including Ivan Fresneda and Juan Foyth. However, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo has seemingly emerged as their top target.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana are determined to acquire Cancelo's services at the earliest. They're, therefore, scheduled to hold talks with Manchester City this weekend. There's a feeling that an agreement is close to being agreed.

Xavi's side are expected to sign Cancelo on loan with an option to make it permanent. They're in negotiations with the Cityzens to iron out the final details of the deal.

The Portugal international could become the La Liga giants' fourth signing of the summer, after Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez.