€43.4m per season in wages: Neymar's PSG contract leaked

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. holds the record for being the most expensive player of all time. The Parisian giants paid a monstrous €222 million to buy him for Barcelona.

However, apart from his transfer fee, Neymar's salary is also equally staggering. According to a leaked report from Spanish outlet El Mundo (via Give Me Sport), Neymar's gross salary at PSG currently stands at €43.4 million which is going to rise to €50.6 million from the following year.

Despite becoming the most expensive transfer in football history, Neymar hasn't fulfilled his potential whilst at PSG. The 29-year-old forward has missed a large chunk of games through injury during his time in Paris. According to Give Me Sport, the Brazilian has played just 71 out of 156 games for PSG in Ligue 1, which is a mere 45%.

So far, Neymar has scored 87 goals in 117 appearances for PSG in all competitions. The Brazilian superstar left Barcelona to become a superstar and win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or. Neymar has so far failed to accomplish any of those goals, though he has won several domestic titles.

Neymar finally has a chance of lifting the Champions League with PSG

PSG finally look like they have a team who can challenge for the Champions League after making some high-profile signings this summer. This includes Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, both on free transfers.

Neymar and PSG have previously come agonizingly close to lifting the Champions League in 2020. The Parisian giants finished runners-up to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich, losing 1-0 in the summit clash.

PSG now look a complete side with talented players in each position across the pitch. The Parisian giants have also brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan and Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool.

However, their main weapon is their dangerous front-three comprising of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. If the trio can remain injury-free for the rest of the season, PSG have a golden chance of lifting the Champions League in 2022.

PSG have been drawn into a difficult group in the competition. They find themselves alongside Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

