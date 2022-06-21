5 clubs credited with interest as Barcelona edge closer to offloading 27-year-old: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eager to part ways with French defender Clement Lenglet this summer.

According to Sport, The Frenchman has received interest from a host of clubs including Olympique Marseille, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

Clement Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 for €35 million. He immediately became a regular starter for the club and formed an impressive partnership with veteran defender Gerard Pique.

However, a slump in form and a string of disappointing performances during the 2020-21 campaign resulted in him losing his place in the Catalan giants' starting line-up last season. The rise of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia resulted in the 26-year-old becoming a bit-part player. He made just 21 La Liga appearances for the club last season.

Barcelona will attempt to sell or loan out a number of fringe players this summer to reduce their wage bill, raise funds, and create space in the squad for new signings.

The Frenchman is unlikely to be part of Xavi's plans for the club and is seen as surplus to requirements by the Blaugrana. The club are eager to get rid of his €10 million per season salary package.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Clément Lenglet will consider offers from other clubs at the end of the week together with his agent.



— MD Clément Lenglet will consider offers from other clubs at the end of the week together with his agent.— MD ❗Clément Lenglet will consider offers from other clubs at the end of the week together with his agent.— MD https://t.co/DSa8bWjZe3

French giants Olympique Marseille have been linked with a move for Lenglet. As per Sport, Jorge Sampaoli's side are interested in signing the 26-year-old centre-back on a season-long loan deal.

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have wasted no time this summer. The club have already signed Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma. Spurs currently lack a left-footed centre-back in their ranks and could be interested in signing Lenglet.

The former Sevilla star has also been the subject of interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

Barcelona are close to signing a replacement for Clement Lenglet

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

The potential departure of Clement Lenglet is likely to leave Barcelona short of an experienced defender.

As per Sport Bible, the club are close to completing the signing of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Denmark international who is set to become a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Blues on June 30.

Christensen has made over 160 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. He helped the club win a Champions League title, a Europa League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old recently revealed that there could be an announcement regarding his future soon. Christensen told B.T (via 90min):

“I have known what I was going to do for a while. I'm just waiting for the right time. Unfortunately, it's not entirely up to me. There are also other things that need to fall into place."

He went on to speak about the size and stature of a club like Barcelona and added:

"It is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I think it is for everyone - whether they have had their problems or not, it is still one of the biggest clubs for a player to get to.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far