€60 million Brazilian star prefers move to Chelsea over Real Madrid and PSG - Reports 

Chelsea are currently leading the race for the signature of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Endrick, as per Metro. The Blues are reportedly willing to meet the €60 million (£52.6 million) release clause of the teenage sensation.

Endrick has emerged as one of the most coveted footballers on the planet and is being chased by a host of clubs in Europe. He has been tipped for a bright future and has scored three goals and produced one assist in six senior appearances so far for Palmeiras.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona are all said to be monitoring the progress of the Palmeiras attacker. Endrick is just 16 years of age right now and is not eligible to leave the Brazilian side before he turns 18 but that has hardly deterred interest from suitors.

As per the report, PSG made an opening offer of €45 million for the wonderkid on Friday (11 November), which was swiftly rejected. The French giants are now believed to be ready to trigger his €60 million release clause but Chelsea are also happy to match the valuation.

Endrick reportedly fancies a move to Stamford Bridge rather than joining PSG as he aspires to play in the Premier League. The west London giants are believed to be desperate to land the Brazilian prodigy and have invited his family to the club’s Cobham training ground.

The Blues are also looking to use Thiago Silva to influence the youngster's decision to move to Stamford Bridge.

Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are also stepping up their chase for the Brazil U16 international. Real Madrid, in particular, have done extremely well in recent times in finding talents from Brazil. Los Blancos have signed the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier from Brazil in the last few years.

Chelsea and PSG could go head to head for the signing of Serie A star

Chelsea could reportedly go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on signing the former FK Partizan Belgrade attacker.

The Serbian international joined the Old Lady during the 2022 winter transfer window in an €81.6 million move from Fiorentina.

The number nine has done quite a decent job at the Allianz Stadium so far despite his team's struggles on the pitch. Vlahovic has scored 17 goals in 36 games for Juventus till date while also producing three assists in the process.

