Aaron Ramsey set for Juventus exit after agreement over surprise Rangers move - Reports

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has decided to accept Rangers' offer to sign him in the final hours of the winter transfer window. This is according to GOAL Italia journalist Romeo Agresti.

The Bianconeri have been looking to move the Wales international on for a while now. While the Serie A giants have struggled to find a club for Ramsey, the midfielder's future is expected to be decided in the coming hours.

According to The Athletic, there are three teams, including Rangers, a Premier League club and a continental club, in the mix for Ramsey. The 31-year-old is said to have entertained the offer from the Scottish Premiership giants and thinks it could be a good move.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Aaron Ramsey is at a private airport terminal in UK, about to decide which of 3 offers to accept then fly to choice & try to do theathletic.com/live-blogs/tra… EXCL: Aaron Ramsey is at a private airport terminal in UK, about to decide which of 3 offers to accept then fly to choice & try to do #DeadlineDay deal. 1 PL club (rejected Burnley), 1 big club on continent + #RangersFC . Race against time @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Aaron Ramsey is at a private airport terminal in UK, about to decide which of 3 offers to accept then fly to choice & try to do #DeadlineDay deal. 1 PL club (rejected Burnley), 1 big club on continent + #RangersFC. Race against time @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/live-blogs/tra…

It has now emerged that the former Arsenal midfielder has accepted the Gers' proposal. As per Agresti, Ramsey has chosen Ibrox as his next destination as he looks to secure a move away from Juventus in the final hours of the winter transfer window.

Romeo Agresti @romeoagresti 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Goalitalia @Goal Svolta #Ramsey : il gallese ha accettato la proposta dei #Rangers // Turning point in Ramsey saga: he has accepted Rangers’ offer🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Goalitalia @Goal Svolta #Ramsey: il gallese ha accettato la proposta dei #Rangers // Turning point in Ramsey saga: he has accepted Rangers’ offer ✈️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Goalitalia @Goal

According to reports, Rangers have had an offer to sign Ramsey on an initial loan deal accepted by the player and his agent. The Light Blues will have the option to make the move permanent.

Ramsey was reportedly at a private airport terminal in the United Kingdom today. Having made up his mind now, the former Cardiff City star could now be on his way to Glasgow to complete a surprise move to Rangers.

Ramsey is one of the highest earners at Juventus, having signed for them as a free agent upon the expiry of his Arsenal contract in 2019. The Italian giants have reportedly agreed to cover a significant part of his wages to facilitate the loan move.

How has Rangers target Aaron Ramsey fared for Juventus this season?

Aaron Ramsey has only made five appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants so far this campaign. The Wales international has amassed just 112 minutes of playing time in those matches.

The former Arsenal midfielder has not featured for the Old Lady since October. It is evident that he does not have a place in Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the ongoing season or the future.

With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Ramsey is reportedly keen to secure regular playing time to secure his place in the Wales national team. As things stand, it appears he is hopeful of earning regular action at Rangers.

