AC Milan have Chelsea duo on radar if Rafael Leao leaves - Reports

Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are potential options to replace Rafael Leao at AC Milan, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport [via Chelsea News].

Leao has established himself as a key player for Milan since joining them from Lille for €30 million in 2019. He has scored 30 goals and provided 27 assists from 123 appearances across all competitions for them.

The forward's performances for the Rossoneri saw him attract interest from Chelsea in the summer. The Blues were reportedly even in talks with the Italian giants over a deal for him.

However, Milan resisted interest from the Blues and managed to retain Leao's services. They are said to be keen to tie the player, who has a contract until 2024, down to a new long-term deal.

The Serie A giants, though, could be forced to sell the 23-year-old if he does not agree to sign a new contract. The next two transfer windows would then be key to receiving a significant transfer fee for him.

Milan are thus preparing for life without the Portugal international, who remains a target for Chelsea. They have identified Blues attacker Pulisic and Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor as potential replacements for him, according to the aforementioned source.

Pulisic's teammate Ziyech has also been mooted as a candidate to replace Leao. The Morocco international was notably linked with a move to Milan in the summer transfer window.

Pulisic and Ziyech could leave Chelsea soon

Pulisic and Ziyech have seemingly fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge and were linked with exits in the summer. Chelsea could thus be open to letting them join Milan or even discuss a swap deal involving Leao.

The Blues signed Pulisic from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for €64 million in 2019. However, the United States international has amassed just 177 minutes of playing time for the club this season.

The London giants forked out a sum of €40 million to acquire Ziyech's services from Ajax in 2020. The attacker, though, has struggled to make a significant impact in England.

Both Pulisic and Ziyech have started just one game for the Premier League giants this season. While they could thus be tempted by the prospect of reviving their careers elsewhere, it remains to be seen if they can impress new manager Graham Potter.

Okafor, on the other hand, is an up-and-coming striker, plying his trade for Salzburg. The centre-forward has scored seven goals and provided two assists from 12 matches across all competitions for the Austrian giants.

