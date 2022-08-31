Chelsea open talks to sign Portugal international before transfer deadline after being told Neymar move is 'not possible': Reports

Chelsea have started talks with AC Milan over signing forward Rafael Leao, having been told that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar is unavailable, as per the Times.

Reports claimed that the Blues were looking at securing a deadline day deal for the Brazilian, with Todd Boehly looking to back Thomas Tuchel.

Neymar has started the campaign with eight goals and six assists in five matches.

However, it appears PSG have indicated that a move for the Brazilian is not possible.

Chelsea are turning their attention to Leao, with the young Portuguese forward having impressed last season.

The Milan forward won Serie A's 'Most Valuable Player of the Year' award for his 2021-22 campaign which saw the Rossoneri win the league title.

Leao managed 14 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances and has been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Tuchel's side have started the season off in disappointing fashion and suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Southampton on August 30.

Much of the Blues' problems lie in attack with a lack of firepower having plagued the side at the start of the campaign.

The west London giants have also lost last season's top scorer Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

Leao has two years left on his current deal at the San Siro and can play in a variety of attacking positions, including as a left-winger and a striker.

Chelsea eager for attacking reinforcements but Neymar is a no-go

Neymar looks set to stay at PSG

The clock is ticking on Chelsea to secure a new attacking signing and Tuchel's side are in dire need of finding a solution.

The Blues had been interested in Everton forward Anthony Gordon with a swap deal involving either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja being touted.

Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit are reportedly still in talks to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, per Fabrizio Romano.

It appears a deal for the former Arsenal striker may be close in what would bring vital goals to Tuchel's side.

Chelsea are the biggest spenders of all Premier League sides with an expenditure of £242.18 million.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea's spending is back on top in Europe reaching over £250million, with more signings hoped before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on September 1. One more significant transfer could see the club break the UK spending record for a single summer. #CFC Chelsea's spending is back on top in Europe reaching over £250million, with more signings hoped before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on September 1. One more significant transfer could see the club break the UK spending record for a single summer. #CFC

Despite this, the Blues are crying out for a blockbuster signing and they don't come much bigger than Neymar.

The Brazilian's situation at the Parc des Princes is one of interest, with rumors of a rivalry with Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar has made a phenomenal start to the season and would have been a real statement of intent from Boehly.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett