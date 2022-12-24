AC Milan interested in signing Chelsea defender - Reports

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr, who is on loan at AS Monaco, is being pursued by AC Milan, the player's agent has confirmed.

Sarr arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020 from OGC Nice on a free transfer with an option to buy for £10 million at the end of the season. However, he has since found it hard to break into the club's first team. The 23-year-old has been loaned out twice - to FC Porto in his debut season and to Monaco this campaign.

Sarr has made just 16 starts for Chelsea's senior side across competitions and according to MediaFoot, he could be on his way back to west London in January. He has featured in just six Ligue 1 games for Monaco this term.

The Frenchman has clearly struggled to make an impression on manager Philippe Clement, who has Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, and Guillermo Maripan above Sarr in his pecking order.

Sarr's agent has now confirmed AC Milan's interest in the player.

As per the aforementioned publication, he recently said:

"Torino wanted him last summer, and AC Milan have been chasing him for a long time."

AC Milan notably signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea last summer on permanent deals, and loaned out Tiemoue Bakayoko for the season. Hence, there is a direct line of communication between the two clubs and a deal for Sarr could be a possibility.

The Blues themselves have a number of quality centre-backs to choose from when everyone is fit. It is clear that Sarr will struggle to displace Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, and Thiago Silva from the pecking order.

Chelsea manager addresses the future of AC Milan target

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Edouard Mendy is another player that AC Milan are reportedly targeting ahead of the January transfer window.

The Senegal international has apparently rejected a six-year contract offer at Stamford Bridge. Manager Graham Potter was asked about the same recently, to which he replied (h/t Football.London):

"It's not my place to speak publicly about players' contract situations. That's between them and the club. He's been top with us, with me, great guy, happy around the place. In terms of his contract, it's not for me to comment."

The Senegal international has featured in just three out of a possible eight league games under Potter. He has been evidently displaced in the starting XI by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy, 30, would be wise to be at a team where he can spend the remainder of his prime years on the field rather than warming the bench.

