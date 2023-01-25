Achraf Hakimi pushed PSG to launch January move for Chelsea attacker: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi has reportedly pushed his club to acquire Chelsea ace Hakim Ziyech's services this month.

Ziyech, 29, has failed to nail down a first-team place at the Blues since arriving from Ajax for a fee of around €40 million in 2020. However, he has helped the west London outfit lift a total of three trophies so far.

A left-footed set-piece specialist, the 50-cap Morocco international has started just five games across all competitions for Chelsea this season. He is expected to fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrivals of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Premier League and foreign clubs are exploring conditions of the deal. Chelsea will discuss the bids for Hakim Ziyech, as expected — many clubs are keen on signing him in the final days of the transfer window.Premier League and foreign clubs are exploring conditions of the deal. Chelsea will discuss the bids for Hakim Ziyech, as expected — many clubs are keen on signing him in the final days of the transfer window. 🚨🔵 #CFCPremier League and foreign clubs are exploring conditions of the deal. https://t.co/TS5UHIqvB3

According to Media Foot, Hakimi has pushed hard to convince PSG to sign Ziyech in the ongoing winter transfer window. Considering the former Real Madrid player's close relationship with Kylian Mbappe, it is believed that the French striker is also supportive of the potential move.

However, PSG advisor Luis Campos has decided not to engage in concrete talks to rope in the Moroccan. He has also identified Lyon teenager Rayan Cherki as an ideal mid-season replacement for Pablo Sarabia, who sealed a permanent move to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of €5 million earlier this month.

Ziyech, who is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt, has also popped up on the radar of the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma, and Newcastle United. With his current contract set to expire in June 2025, he could be made available for more than his estimated market value.

Overall, Ziyech has scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in 98 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit. Chelsea, on the other hand, have also signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven for €35 million this month, apart from Felix and Mudryk.

Former Chelsea ace urges PSG-linked star to reconsider his future at Stamford Bridge

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, former Chelsea player-manager Ruud Gullit shared his thoughts on Hakim Ziyech's Blues stint.

He elaborated:

"The way Ziyech plays for Morocco, I've never seen him play for Chelsea. It's not just him. I think he has been put in positions that don't suit him at all. He just needs to play on the right side."

Predicting the PSG target to be a success at Barcelona, Gullit added:

"I wonder... I think he comes into his own in Spain. I have the impression that he has never reached the level of Ajax in England. I would really like to see him in Spain in the future. He can reach his top level there. He would also fit well in that Barcelona team."

Poll : 0 votes