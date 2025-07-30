After securing deal for Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr make contact to sign Portugal defender: Reports

Chelsea and Portugal defender Renato Veiga is reportedly the new target for Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. They are looking to strike a deal with the Premier League side just days after signing João Félix on a two-year contract.

According to a report in The Chelsea Chronicle, Al-Nassr's search for a defender has led them to return to Stamford Bridge. They were interested in Marc Cucurella, but the Blues are unwilling to sell the Spaniard, who is seen as a key part of Enzo Maresca's side.

Veiga, on the other hand, is up for sale, with the Blues informing the Portuguese star that he is not part of their plans. Al-Nassr are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey reported that the Blues are happy to sell the national teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"Chelsea have made it clear to Veiga there is no room for him at Stamford Bridge. They have done a deal for Jorrel Hato as we have revealed and they have made it clear they don't see him having a future with them at centre-half."

The report comes just over a week after Atletico Madrid held talks to sign the Chelsea star. They were told to pay €40 million, as per Fabrizio Romano, and later decided to sign David Hancko, who was close to joining Al-Nassr before the deal broke down.

Chelsea signed Veiga last summer for a €15 million fee from Basel. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Juventus, making 13 appearances in Serie A.

Chelsea manager was unhappy with demand from Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Renato Veiga

Chelsea signed Renato Veiga as a backup for Marc Cucurella at left-back, while also offering the flexibility to play in midfield. However, the Portugal star was keen on playing as a center-back after Roberto Martinez handed him that role in his debut for the national team led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maresca was not happy with the Portugal star and reminded him that he was being considered for the national side because of the Blues in the first place. He said (via Yahoo):

"We brought Renato from Basel and he's played well in different positions. This has allowed him to join the [Portugal] national team for the first time in his life. Even if he's not playing in his [preferred position], he's playing for his national team in his early 20s since joining Chelsea. We are very proud about that."

"I had a chat with Renato. I told him playing in the position he's playing with us, it's given him the chance to join the national team and created speculation around him, which only happens when you're playing well. If there is a player that wants to play in just one position, they are going to struggle. They have to learn to play in different positions because it's a good thing for the player and the club."

Al-Nassr can offer Veiga the opportunity to play in his preferred position at center-back. They are looking to bring in a defender after Jorge Jesus left Aymeric Laporte out of his pre-season squad. The Saudi Pro League giants face Toulouse in a friendly on Wednesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to feature.

