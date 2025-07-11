After signing Jamie Gittens, Chelsea show interest in move for another Dortmund player who is expected to cost at least €65 million: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to battle Newcastle United for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi. The Premier League sides are looking to bolster the left-wing and see the German as the ideal fit.

Ad

As per a report in BILD, Adeyemi is back on the radar of Premier League clubs. The UEFA Conference League winners have been linked with the German winger since 2023, but have not made a move yet. They signed his teammate Jamie Gittens in a €60 million deal earlier this month, after Dortmund crashed out of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The German publication now report that Dortmund are open to selling Adeyemi, but are expected to demand at least €65 million. The Blues and Newcastle United are not the only sides interested with Juventus also keeping tabs on the winger.

Ad

Trending

The Serie A side were willing to offer up to €45 million to sign the German, per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

Enzo Maresca's side have a deal in place to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal and are looking to add a winger to their squad. The Blues have Estevao Willian and Pedro Neto, along with Cole Palmer, to operate on the right side, and are thus looking to bring in a left winger.

Ad

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for a bid from Liverpool for Anthony Gordon as the future of Luis Diaz hangs in the balance at Anfield. The Englishman has been linked with a £100 million move to the Premier League champions.

23-year-old Adeyemi played 41 matches for Borussia Dortmund last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 11 times in all competitions.

Chelsea have been tracking Karim Adeyemi all summer

Gianluca Di Marzio was the first to report Chelsea's interest in Karim Adeyemi when he told wettfreunde in April:

Ad

"Chelsea are interested in Adeyemi for sure because they wanted him in January too. Juventus and Napoli also wanted him. He changed agents in the last few days and when players change agents it's because they want to leave."

The Italian journalist followed up in May, while talking to AceOdds, and added that the German was a target along with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho. He said:

Ad

"In January Napoli and Chelsea tried to get Garnacho. But the price was very high, Man United wanted €60 million. It depends on the offers that will arrive. Maybe Napoli will come back, but Adeyemi or Garnacho could go to Chelsea. But it also depends on whether Maresca will stay at Chelsea. The clubs that are playing the FIFA Club World Cup will try to get some players for that tournament."

The Blues have already spent over €200 million this summer to bolster Enzo Maresca's squad. Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Mamadou Sarr have all been added to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More