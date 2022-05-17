Agent of 30-year-old defender ‘pushes for Chelsea and Barcelona’ move this summer: Reports

Kalidou Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani is pushing for a move to Chelsea or Barcelona for his client during the summer.

According to Area Napoli (via Sport Witness), the Senegal international wants a move away from Naples as he wants to win a title outside Italy.

It is understood that the Napoli defender wants a move to either Spain or England and wants to win trophies.

The report states that Ramadani has offered his client's services to several top clubs in Europe, including Chelsea and Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both looking set to leave this summer (according to the Independent).

Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and left-back Marcos Alonso could also be on their way out of Stamford Bridge, as per Fabrizio Romano.

It is therefore imperative that the Blues will be in the market for additions at the heart of the defense.

Ramadani has also made contact with Spanish giants FC Barcelona (as per Calciomercato) over Koulibaly's services. However, it seems unlikely that the Catalan giants can afford his wages.

As per Sports Illustrated, the Blaugrana are set to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

Koulibaly has been at Napoli since 2014 and has often been hailed among the best defenders in Europe.

However, he has been an underachiever in terms of trophies. Aged 30 now, it is quite natural for him to look to add a few pieces of silverware to his cabinet.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been resilient in keeping hold of his star defender over the years despite interest from a host of top clubs. But he will know that it might be his last opportunity to cash in on the man-mountain with his contract expiring in 2023.

Chelsea or Barcelona- which would be the ideal destination for Koulibaly?

Any top club in europe would love to have a defender of Koulibaly's caliber in their ranks. However, not many big clubs are in need of a world-class defender right now.

Age is also not on the defender's side anymore and he might feel that he missed the opportunity to secure his big move.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona would be willing to offer up to €30m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.



(Source: Barcelona would be willing to offer up to €30m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.(Source: @SkyItalia 🚨 Barcelona would be willing to offer up to €30m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.(Source: @SkyItalia) https://t.co/DxZB57ZqFv

Chelsea, however, will be in need of a number of defensive additions and could turn towards the 30-year-old if available at the right price.

Barcelona, on the contrary, are not in a financial position to make a move for the Africa Cup of Nations winner..

Edited by Puranjay Dixit