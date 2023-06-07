Al-Ahli president lands in London to negotiate transfer of Manchester City attacker: Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli president Waleed Muaath is reportedly in London to negotiate the potential transfer of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

CBS Sports correspondent James Benge reports that Muaath traveled to London yesterday (June 6) as Al Malaki attempt to sign Mahrez. The Algerian's contract with City expires in 2025 but he appears to be on the radar of the Saudi outfit.

Mahrez, 32, has enjoyed yet another fine season at the Etihad, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 47 games across competitions. He has played a key role in the Cityzens' Premier League title and FA Cup triumph this term.

The Manchester City forward is the latest high-profile name to be linked with the Saudi Pro League. Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are both heading to Al Ittihad this summer. Meanwhile, Adama Traore has reportedly agreed terms with the Saudi champions on a deal.

Pep Guardiola's side are under no pressure to sell Mahrez amid the two years remaining on his contract. He arrived at the Etihad in 2018 from Leicester City for €67.8 million.

However, Mahrez hasn't been a consistent starter under Guardiola this season. The City boss has admitted that the Algerian was grumpy over his lack of minutes at the club, saying (via The Mirror):

“He’s grumpy with me when he doesn’t play, all the time. He makes me notice when he’s grumpy. So happy for Riyad, he loves to play football, he’s given so much for Man City and hopefully [he continues to] in the future."

Mahrez has made 236 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists. He has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and three League Cups at the Etihad.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is also receiving interest from the Saudi Pro League

Gundogan is wanted in the Saudi Pro League.

Ilkay Gundogan's contract with Manchester City expires at the end of this month and speculation is growing over his future.

The FA Cup final hero has been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona, with the Blaugrana looking to sign him as a free agent. Gundogan's agent insists that the player is yet to make a decision as he focuses on City's Champions League final (June 10).

However, according to The Evening Standard (via Sports Mole) the German is being lined up by the Saudi Public Investment Fund for a move to the Middle East. The PIF recently acquired Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli and those clubs are intending on luring top European stars to the Saudi league.

Gundogan has been a key player for Guardiola this season, featuring 50 times, scoring 11 goals, and providing seven assists. He bagged a brace in City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

