Al-Ittihad make major decision over Chelsea and Manchester United target Karim Benzema: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United target Karim Benzema is reportedly set to stay at Al-Ittihad.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Benzema will not be departing the Saudi Pro League giants before the Saudi transfer window closes tonight. The former Real Madrid striker signed a three-year deal with Saqir Jeddah last summer.

However, Benzema's future with Al-Ittihad was uncertain following reports that he'd become disgruntled with life in Saudi. He returned to training 17 days later than scheduled which angered the Saudi giants.

Chelsea and Manchester United were put on alert as both clubs looked to bolster their attacks. The Blues and the Red Devils brought Nicolas Jackson and Rasmus Hojlund to the Premier League but both have made slow starts.

L'Equipe reported that the two Premier League rivals had attempted to 'test the waters' about signing the five-time UEFA Champions League winner. He has a proven goalscoring resume having shone at Madrid from 2009 to 2023. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner posted 354 goals in 648 games at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos from Lyon 15 years ago. The Ligue 1 side were also exploring a potential deal to bring him back to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, per Ornstein.

However, the 36-year-old looks set to remain at Al-Ittihad where he has enjoyed fine form in the Saudi Pro League. He's bagged 12 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

Chelsea and Manchester United could reportedly turn to Martin Braithwaite as a Benzema alternative

Martin Braithwaite could be an option for Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea and Manchester United have just two days until the January transfer window slams shut. Both were expected to bolster their frontlines amid a poor showing from Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag's attackers in front of goal.

Benzema fits the bill as a forward who has a proven knack for firing his side to success. But, the veteran frontman looks set to remain in the Saudi Pro League at least until the summer.

Marca reports that Chelsea and Manchester United are both showing interest in signing Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite before the transfer window closes. They have been in negotiations with the Spanish outfit to sign the Danish forward for significantly less than his €7 million (£5.9 million) buyout clause.

Braithwaite has been key for the La Liga 2 side this season, posting 12 goals in 24 games across competitions. His side sit sixth in the Spanish second division, three points behind second-placed Eibar.

The former Barcelona man will be allowed to leave Espanyol this summer on a free transfer if they secure promotion to La Liga. He has just over a year left on his contract.