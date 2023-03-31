Al-Ittihad plot stunning triple swoop as they enter talks with Lionel Messi, Real Madrid superstar and Argentina World Cup winner - Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are interested in signing Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric and Juventus attacker Angel Di Maria, according to journalist Mutab Bin Abdullah.

Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in a massive coup in December last year. The former Real Madrid superstar is expected to be the first of many elite players to move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Pro League clubs hope that Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr would lure more big-name stars to join the league in the coming months. Al-Tai FC chief Turki Al-Dhabaan recently admitted that the 38-year-old's arrival has made negotiations with players easier for clubs in the division.

Al-Ittihad are among the clubs looking to add some big names to their ranks in the coming months. According to the aforementioned source, they're plotting a stunning triple swoop for Messi, Modric and Di Maria.

The Jeddah-based club feel they have a chance to sign them, as all three players run out of contract this summer. Al-Ittihad have reportedly opened talks with the trio.

It remains to be seen if they can get any of these proposed deals across the line. The Saudi Pro League table-toppers would likely consider it a success if they could sign at least one of the aforementioned superstars.

What is Lionel Messi's status at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain have made no secret of their desire to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal. However, they have struggled to reach an agreement with the forward over a fresh contract.

According to L'Equipe, there's increasing uncertainty about the Argentinian's future with the Parisians. There is, thus, a real possibility that he could leave as a free agent this summer.

That would be a boost to Al-Ittihad's hopes of luring Messi to Jeddah, but it's worth noting that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not short of options. Barcelona are said to be keen to bring him back, while Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are also an option.

Luka Modric upset with Real Madrid

Luka Modric, 37, is keen to stay at Real Madrid beyond this season. However, he's reportedly upset with the club and their president Florentino Perez for not offering him a new deal.

The Croatian could put an end to his 11-year association with Los Blancos this summer. A transfer to the Saudi Pro League cannot be ruled out. Modric's former Real Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria is open to extending his deal with Juventus. However, an agreement is yet to be reached.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes