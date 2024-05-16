Al Nassr ready to sell 3 teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo to free up space for new signings - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are reportedly ready to sell three of their current players to free up space for new signings. This aligns with the foreigner limit in the Saudi league that urges local clubs to rotate foreign players, eliminating the ones not required in order to make desirable signings.

The Knights of the Najd are set to add three foreign players to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window by replacing goalkeeper David Ospina, midfielder Anderson Talisca and defender Aymeric Laporte, as per journalist Rudi Galetti.

The Colombian goalkeeper's contract with Cristiano Ronaldo's side expires by the end of June 2024 and he will be a free agent following that. The Brazilian attacking midfielder, whose contract is valid till June 2026, is reportedly ready to leave the club irrespective of the charges.

Laporte reportedly would be in serious monetary negotiations with Al Nassr if he parts ways. Earlier, the center-back was also linked to make a return to one his former clubs, Athletic Bilbao, where he served from 2012 to 2018.

The Knights of the Najd are currently second in the Saudi Pro League table with 77 points in 31 matches. With three more league fixtures left, Ronaldo's side is 12 points behind table-toppers Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly considering contract extension with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering a contract extension with Al Nassr until the end of the 2026 season. The Portuguese icon's current contract with the Riyadh-based club expires in June 2025, but he is reportedly interested to continue with the club.

According to English journalist Ben Jacobs, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Al Nassr until he is 41 years old. Since his arrival in January 2023, many world-class footballers have followed his path and moved to Saudi Arabia, raising the overall quality of the league.

The forward has scored 56 goals and provided 14 assists in 60 matches for the Knights of the Najd, and currently leads the league's Golden Boot race for 2023-24 with 33 strikes in 28 games.

The renewal of the Saudi Pro League's televising rights will also be a matter of great importance, with the current contracts expiring in 2025. The league will be interested in keeping Cristiano Ronaldo to retain public interest into the next cycle of TV deals.