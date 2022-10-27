"An incredible player" - Club president confirms desire to offer new contract to 27-year-old amid PSG interest

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has confirmed the club's desire to offer a new contract to reported Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakia international was pursued by PSG in the summer but Inter's demands meant sporting director Luis Campos could not agree on a deal. However, le10sport claim that the French giants will return for Skriniar in the January transfer window.

Les Parisiens deploy a three-at-back system under manager Christophe Galtier, which has tested their depth in that position. Makeshift centre-back Danilo Pereira's injury has left them shorthanded in that area.

Moreover, PSG could use a world-class partner for Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe in that position. El Chadaille Bitshiabu is rated very highly by Galtier, but the 17-year-old is still highly inexperienced on the big stage.

Hence, a move for Skriniar would make a lot of sense for the defending Ligue 1 champions. His contract with Inter MIlan is set to expire at the end of the season, which could see Inter lose him on a free transfer.

However, following Inter's qualification to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League this season, Zhang is confident of a renewal. He told Sky Sports:

"Milan Skriniar is an incredible player and he knows that I want him to rest. I'm really confident about agreeing a new deal ."

I Nerazzurri would know that January offers them the last chance to rake in some transfer fees if the Slovakian is adamant on not signing a new deal. He is a critical part of manager Simone Inzaghi's set-up, featuring in all 16 games across competitions this season.

PSG eye move for Lazio midfielder in the summer of 2023

PSG are keen on signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before the start of the 2023-24 campaign, as per Fichajes.

They are willing to offer €80 million for his services, which falls short of the Rome-based club's valuation of €100 million. Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been linked with a move away from Lazio for quite some time now.

However, he somehow ends up staying at Le Aquile. His current contract expires in the summer of 2024, which could compel the Italian club to sanction a move for Milinkovic-Savic if he doesn't pen a new deal.

PSG bolstered their midfield to a great extent this summer, signing quality players like Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, and Carlos Soler.

It remains to be seen if they can carve out a place for the Serbia international if he does sign a bumper contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

