Anthony Martial decides preferred destination if he leaves Manchester United in January - Reports

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has identified his ideal destination as he prepares for a move away from Old Trafford during the winter transfer window.

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for a hefty sum in the summer of 2015. While the Frenchman showed glimpses of his abilities in the early stages of his stint with the Red Devils, he has fallen down the pecking order recently.

With playing time hard to come by at Manchester United, there are serious doubts about Anthony Martial's future at the club. The forward's representatives even admitted that he is looking for a new team ahead of the winter transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Anthony Martial as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old.

However, Anthony Martial prefers a move to La Liga side Sevilla in January, according to Sky Sports. The former Monaco star is now set to hold talks with Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the coming days.

Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla are all interested in signing Anthony Martial on an initial loan deal next month. The Frenchman, though, feels he could get the most amount of playing time with Julen Lopetegui's side.

Sevilla currently sit second in the La Liga table with 37 points. They are six points behind table-toppers Real Madrid, but have a game in hand. Anthony Martial could boost their title hopes by joining them next month.

Could Manchester United sanction loan move for Anthony Martial?

Having fallen out of favour at Manchester United, Anthony Martial does not seem to have a place in the club's plans for the future. Hence, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will sanction a temporary move for the player.

There have been suggestions that Manchester United have even set an asking price for Anthony Martial, who is keen to leave the club in search of playing time. Ralf Rangnick's side reportedly want £34m for his sale.

With Anthony Martial keen on a move to Sevilla, it is now up to the La Liga club to strike a deal with Manchester United.

