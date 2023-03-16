Antonio Conte details Tottenham's plans for Harry Kane amid reported transfer interest from Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has admitted he is unlikely to have much say in Manchester United transfer target Harry Kane's future.

The English forward is being linked with a move to the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag keen on signing the £100 million valued striker. However, Spurs appear eager to keep hold of the frontman who has bagged 22 goals in 38 games across competitions.

Conte has issued an update on Kane's situation at Tottenham. The Italian coach's own future is in doubt and he insists he will have little say over Kane's future. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think this is a question for the club, because, for sure, the club wants to involve Harry Kane for the rest of his career, in my opinion. Whenever you have this type of player, a world-class striker like him, for sure, you want him to stay here for the rest of his career."

Conte added that a decision over the player's future is down to Spurs and Kane:

"You know football and sometimes it is unpredictable. It is not in my task to make a decision and this is a decision for the club and for Harry."

Kane has a year left on his contract with Tottenham. He has made clear his intentions of ending his career with silverware. The England captain told Gary Neville's The Overlap:

"My aim is to be winning trophies season in season out, scoring 50, 60 or 70 goals season in season out. That's the standard I want to set myself."

Tottenham haven't won a trophy since 2008. Meanwhile, Manchester United won their first trophy in six years when they lifted the Carabao Cup last month. The 29-year-old's future may rest on if Spurs manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They are currently fourth in the league, holding a four-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle United. However, the Magpies have two games in hand.

Manchester United's alternative to Tottenham's Kane, Victor Osimhen drops transfer hint

Victor Osimhen comments on rumored Manchester United interest.

Manchester United have also been linked with Napoli striker Osimhen. The Nigerian frontman has bagged 23 goals in 28 games. He is vital for Luciano Spalletti's side who sit top of Serie A with an 18-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

Reports claim that the Red Devils are willing to offer €100 million (£87.7 million) to sign Osimhen in the summer. The forward has touched on speculation about a departure from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, saying (via TeamTalk):

“I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Napoli. We will find a good solution together.”

Osimhen has two years left on his contract with Napoli. He joined the club from LOSC Lille in 2020 for €75 million.

