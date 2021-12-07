Antonio Rudiger agrees three-year contract with European giants to seal Chelsea exit - Reports 

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has reached an agreement with Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes. The defender has reportedly agreed to move to the Bernabeu on a three-year deal.

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma for an initial fee of £29m in 2017. While the German seemingly fell out of favor under Frank Lampard, he has established himself as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel.

The center-back played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, making 11 appearances in the competition. Antonio Rudiger continues to be an important player for the Blues, having played 20 matches this term.

However, there are major question marks around Antonio Rudiger's future at Stamford Bridge. The 28-year-old is in the final seven months of his contract with Chelsea and is yet to agree a new deal.

If reports are to be believed, Antonio Rudiger also has offers from other clubs, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also keen on signing him. However, he appears to have chosen Real Madrid as his next destination.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos to Manchester United and PSG respectively last summer. While Real Madrid seemingly replaced Sergio Ramos with David Alaba, they are yet to find a suitable replacement for Raphael Varane.

Antonio Rudiger could be the ideal replacement for the France international. The defender's move to the La Liga giants could reportedly become official in January.

Could Antonio Rudiger be first of several stars to leave Chelsea?

Antonio Rudiger has been a key player for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. However, the Germany international appears to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as a free agent next summer.

Interestingly, Antonio Rudiger could be the first of several defenders to leave Chelsea next summer. The upcoming months are important for the European giants as they have a few players with expiring contracts.

Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta have their contracts with Chelsea coming to an end next summer. While there is optimism about striking a deal with Thiago Silva, that is not the case with the other two.

Barcelona are reportedly in talks to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, while AC Milan have their eye on Andreas Christensen.

