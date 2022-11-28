Argentina captain Lionel Messi filming documentary on his life with cameras taking special notice of him at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Argentina icon Lionel Messi is filming a documentary on his life while playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, per Relevo.

Lionel Messi, 35, is playing in his fifth and final FIFA World Cup tournament and has made headlines in La Albiceleste's opening two fixtures.

He scored a first-half penalty in a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, dubbed the biggest shock in FIFA World Cup history.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker followed that up with a questionable first-half performance against Mexico.

Many criticized the Argentine great for seemingly not taking center stage for Lionel Scaloni's side.

However, Lionel Messi came to life in the second half and scored an incredible effort that sent Argentina to their first victory in the tournament.

Lionel Messi's side won 1-0, and fans may be able to witness in-depth the extraordinary moment the PSG forward lit up the competition in Qatar.

A documentary about his life is being filmed with special cameras pointed at him throughout the World Cup.

Fans have already gained an insight into the Argentine celebrating the win over Mexico with footage released of the team in the dressing room post-match.

We can expect more thrilling content when the documentary does get released, although the release date is undisclosed.

Lionel Messi heaped praise on Enzo Fernandez following Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico at the FIFA World Cup

Messi heaps praise on the Benfica man

Messi's teammate Fernandez was also on the scoresheet in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico.

The Benfica midfielder came on in the 57th minute and struck a delightful effort in the 87th minute after a couple of superb stepovers.

Fernandez's stock is rising, and the 21-year-old is becoming one of Europe's most sought-after midfield talents.

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs.

Messi lauded the River Plate academy graduate after his goalscoring performance against Mexico, saying he is an important player for La Albiceleste.

The PSG forward said:

"He (Fernandez) deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us."

Messi added:

"I’m very happy for him and for us, because the goal he scored gave us peace of mind in the game. We didn’t expect to start the World Cup with a loss, so we wanted to turn the situation around. Enzo’s great goal ended the game and now we can face the game against Poland in a different way."

