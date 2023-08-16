Argentine striker who Lionel Messi described as 'spectacular' emerges as potential Harry Kane replacement for Tottenham: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Lionel Messi's Argentine teammate Lautaro Martinez as Harry Kane's potential replacement.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs on the Daily Briefing, Spurs still like Martinez having tracked him for several years. There is a need for Ange Postecoglou's side to find a replacement for Kane.

The England captain has finally departed the Lilywhites and has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. It appears that Martinez, 25, is an option and he has a fine resume and also a glowing verdict from the iconic Lionel Messi a few years ago (via talkSPORT):

"He’s spectacular. He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that."

Martinez was in fine form last season, bagging 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 games across competitions. He was part of an Inter side that won the Coppa Italia and finished runners-up in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine striker has been with the Nerazzurri since 2018 and has become a fan favorite. The Serie A giants are not intending on selling the forward despite Tottenham's interest.

Martinez has also shined on the international stage with Lionel Messi for Argentina. He has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in 48 international caps.

It appears unlikely that Tottenham will be able to pull off a move for the Argentine frontman so late in the transfer window. However, Postecoglou will be eager to replace Harry Kane following his departure.

Lionel Messi tried to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sign Harry Kane before departing

The Argentine urged PSG to sign Harry Kane.

According to RMC Sport, Lionel Messi advised PSG to target Harry Kane before he left for Inter Miami earlier this summer. The Argentine icon is said to have recommended the England captain to the Parisian hierarchy.

The Ligue 1 champions appeared to heed his advice as they were in the race to sign the 30-year-old. However, Kane opted to join Bayern in a £100 million deal including add-ons.

Messi, 36, and Kane have never had the opportunity to play alongside each other. The English striker was coming off a superb season for Spurs in which he bagged 32 goals in 49 games across competitions.

He was also chasing the Premier League all-time goalscoring record currently held by Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer (260). Kane sits on 213 but has left for Bayern where he is gunning for trophy success.