Arsenal asked to pay €10 million more as initial €32 million offer with bonuses for 23-year-old striker gets rejected: Reports

Arsenal's first bid for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca has reportedly been rejected by the club, who demand at least €10 million more. The Gunners put in a bid of €32 million but it wasn't enough for the Italian side, who demanded €50 million.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Sassuolo will come down from that price but the Gunners will still have to put in at least €10 million more. The Italian side are okay with that being in bonuses and other related terms.

Scamacca joined Sassuolo in 2017 from PSV Eindhoven but had to spend the majority of the time on loans to the likes of Cremonese and Genoa.

Last season was his first full season with the Italian side and he impressed everyone. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals and provided one assist in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Smith Showe @EmiSmithShowe



Scamacca: 0.63

Tammy: 0.53

Osimhen: 0.73



Their teams' goals per game:

Sassuolo: 1.68

Roma: 1.55

Napoli: 1.95



% of goals contributed to while on the pitch:

Scamacca: 36%

Tammy: 39%

Osimhen: 38% Colin @cmbfooty



Gianluca Scamacca: every 134 minutes

Victor Osimhen: every 142 minutes

Tammy Abraham: every 182 minutes



This has attracted interest from Arsenal and multiple other clubs, primarily Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, if the Gunners are to increase their bid for him, they might need to do it soon.

Mikel Areta needs to sign a striker this summer. Alexandre Lacazette joined Olympique Lyon this summer after the expiration of his contract with Arsenal. Edward Nketiah's contract also expires this summer, but as per The Guardian, he's set for a new long-term contract.

Arsenal monitoring Tammy Abraham and Gabriel Jesus as other striking options

Scamacca isn't the only striker the Gunners are after. As per Football London, they are monitoring Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal Sporting Director Edu has a good relationship with Jesus' agent and the player himself. The Brazilian could be close to leaving Manchester City this summer as they have signed Erling Haaland.

Jesus played 41 matches in all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists to help City defend the Premier League title. However, with Haaland's arrival, the Brazilian will fall lower in the pecking order.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He's expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key.

Abraham, meanwhile, has had a good season with AS Roma, helping them win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League. He scored 27 goals and provided three assists in 53 matches across competitions.

Abraham also has Premier League experience, having played for Chelsea and Swansea City before moving to Roma ahead of the 2020-21 season. He scored 26 goals and provided eight assists in 89 matches in the English top flight.

