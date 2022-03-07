Arsenal to battle Newcastle United and PSG for Ligue 1 star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to join PSG and Newcastle United in the race to sign Lyon star Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his consistent performances for Lyon this season.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are keen to sign an attacking midfielder to provide competition and cover for Martin Odegaard. The Gunners are eager to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder as well to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of the park next season.

Lucas Pacqueta joined Lyon from AC Milan in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth €20 million. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the French club, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Pacqueta has continued his good form for Lyon this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances for the club. The midfielder's contract with Lyon is set to run until 2025, but reports suggest he could be on his way out of the club this summer. The French giants are rumored to be willing to listen to offers in the region of €40 million for Paqueta.

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta this season. The Gunners currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and are heavy favorites to finish the season in the top-four of the league and qualify for next season's Champions League.

The north London club will be keen to continue their progress under Mikel Arteta by backing him financially during the summer transfer window. The Spaniard is believed to have prioritized signing a midfielder who will add creativity and goals to his side's midfield. Arsenal are, however, set to face stiff competition from Newcastle United and PSG for Paqueta's signature.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to sign a midfielder to partner Marco Verratti at the center of the park next season. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta have emerged as the Ligue 1 club's top transfer targets.

Newcastle United are undergoing a rebuild under Eddie Howe. The former Bournemouth manager has led the club to five wins in their last six Premier League games. The club currently sit in fourteenth place in the league table and are likely to avoid relegation this season.

The Magpies will therefore focus on continuing to improve their squad during the summer transfer window by signing Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

Arsenal could switch their focus to Wolverhampton Wanderers star if they fail to sign Lucas Paqueta

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal could switch their focus to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves if they lose out to PSG in the battle to sign Lyon sensation Lucas Paqueta. Ruben Neves is widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

Ruben Neves has scored three goals and provided one assist in 28 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season. The 24-year-old's passing ability, vision, tenacity, and eye for a spectacular goal make him the ideal transfer target for Arsenal.

Ruben Neves has spent four-and-a-half seasons with Wolves, during which he has made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals. The Portuguese midfielder is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Neves could fancy a move to Arsenal if the Gunners finish in the top four of the Premier League this season and qualify for next season's Champions League.

