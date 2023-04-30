Arsenal begin talks to sign Barcelona star as interest from Tottenham grows - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set the ball rolling to sign Tottenham Hotspur target and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

As per El Nacional, the Gunners have enquired about the Spaniard's availability at Mikel Arteta's behest, with Barca giving the go-ahead to the operation. One considerable hurdle is said to be the potential transfer fees.

Barcelona want €35 million for Torres, while Arsenal are offering €25 million and are not open to taking that figure past the €30 million mark. The Catalan giants are refusing to budge from their stance and have instead asked for Gabriel Martinelli in a potential swap deal.

The Gunners, to hardly anyone's surprise, consider the Brazilian winger non-transferrable. They are also aware that Torres has suitors in England, with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all linked with a move.

They will, hence, have to be quick if they want to avoid a drawn-out transfer race with their Premier League rivals. Torres has failed to impose himself on Xavi Hernandez's starting XI on a regular basis, with 23 of his 40 appearances across competitions this term coming from the bench.

Torres has scored seven goals and laid out two assists during that time and has failed to make a case for becoming a regular starter under Xavi. A move to any of the four aforementioned teams would see the 23-year-old return to England, where he played with Manchester City for a year and a half.

Barca signed the 35-cap Spain international for a reported fee of €55 million in January 2022 but he has hardly looked like living up to the price tag.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur keen on Barcelona's Raphinha - reports

According to AS, via Sports Mole, Barcelona's boardroom is split over the potential departure of Raphinha but recognizes it could be necessary to help the club balance their books.

This will come as a boost to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who are said to hold a keen interest in the Brazil international. He has amassed 10 goals and 11 assists in 44 games across competitions this term since his €58 million move last summer.

No Barcelona player has registered more assists during that time, while only Robert Lewandowski has netted more goals than Raphinha. The former Leeds United winger's latest contribution came in the form of a goal and an assist in his team's 4-0 league win against Real Betis on Saturday (April 29).

The 26-year-old did not have to struggle for starts during Ousmane Dembele's three-month absence with a hamstring injury. However, he is expected to be ousted from the starting XI once the France international is fit enough to start regularly.

