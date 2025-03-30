Arsenal and Chelsea to battle Liverpool to sign PSG flop: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set to battle it out in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Randal Kolo Muani, who has also been linked with Liverpool, this summer.

Kolo Muani, 26, is currently on loan at Serie A team Juventus after failing to impress PSG manager Luis Enrique earlier this season. He has bagged five goals and provided two assists in 11 outings across competitions for the Bianconeri so far.

Now, according to The Boot Room, Kolo Muani has drawn interest from a number of English teams in the recent times. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all monitoring the French attacker's situation.

PSG, on the other hand, are reportedly hoping to free up their wages this summer. As a result, they could permanently part ways with Kolo Muani in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Since departing Eintracht Frankfurt for around £80 million in the summer of 2023, Kolo Muani has made 54 total appearances for PSG. The former Nantes man has netted 11 goals and provided seven assists for the Ligue 1 side so far.

Arsenal and Chelsea sent transfer message by manager

Over the last few weeks, Fiorentina star Moise Kean has allegedly drawn attention from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

At a latest press conference, Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino was asked how his team plan to retain their top players like Kean and David De Gea. He replied (h/t Metro):

"When a player has to make a decision, he doesn't look at the money, but at the love of the club and their ambition. Our players have exceptional human and sporting value. David and Moise are happy here. They came from a particular situation and they've found love and trust. In the end, it will be their choice."

When asked to opine on Kean's recent goalscoring form, he responded:

"I think the credit should be given to the boy for everything he has done and for the path he has built. Then also to the fans and teammates who have supported him so much. He has ambition and maturity, he can still grow and he is the present and the future of the national team. He must never lose his physical shape and we work on it every day."

Kean, who is an ex-Everton star, has scored 20 goals in 34 overall games for Fiorentina so far this campaign. The Juventus academy product has also contributed three assists for his club.

The Arsenal and Chelsea target has netted two Premier League goals so far in his career. He made 32 league appearances during his stint at the Toffees.

