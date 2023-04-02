Arsenal considering a swap deal involving 2 first-team players in potential move to sign Juventus star in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up sending Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe to Juventus in exchange for Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

According to Calciomercatoweb, the Gunners have earmarked Vlahovic, 23, as an option to bolster their attack for next season. Mikel Arteta is considering including Xhaka, 30, and Pepe, 27, in a deal that brings the Serbian to the Emirates.

Vlahovic is regarded as one of Europe's top strikers, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists in 29 games across competitions. He has long been on Arsenal's radar and was linked with the Gunners until he opted to join Juve in January 2022.

Transfermarkt value the Old Lady frontman at €75 million and the north Londoners want to reduce that fee. Hence, they are considering Xhaka and Pepe as part of an exchange deal. The former has been a prominent member of Arteta's side this season.

Xhaka has scored seven goals and has provided five assists in 39 games. However, the Swiss midfielder has one year left to run on his contract and Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder. Reports claim they are willing to smash their transfer record to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Meanwhile, Pepe has been out on loan at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice this season. The Ivorian is surplus to requirements at the Emirates and seems certain to leave in the summer. He has made 25 appearances for Le Gym, scoring eight goals and providing one assist. The winger is reportedly ready to leave the Premier League club permanently.

Arsenal eyeing cut-price deal for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin is on the Gunners' radar.

Calvert-Lewin, 26, is another striker who has been on Arsenal's radar for some time. The Everton forward has dealt with a difficult season amid injury issues, managing just 12 appearances and scoring one goal.

However, Football Insider reports that Arteta's Gunners are monitoring Calvert-Lewin's availability. Moreover, the Spanish coach is an admirer of the English striker and could plot a surprise move in the summer.

Calvert-Lewin has two years left to run on his contract and could provide valuable backup for Gabriel Jesus. If a deal does arise, it will lead to questions over the future of the likes of Folarin Balogun (on loan at Stade Reims) and Eddie Nketiah. Both will likely want more game time at the Emirates and their chances of being handed more action will be in jeopardy.

