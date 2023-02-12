Arsenal have made tangible moves in a bid to sign Barcelona target Vitor Rique from Club Athletico Paranaense, as per GOAL.

The Gunners' sporting director Edu Gaspar has approached the 17-year-old's agent. So far, the young centre-forward has scored seven times and assisted a further three goals in 36 senior appearances for his club.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona's interest in the youngster is also fueled by the belief that Roque could be the next Luis Suarez. The Uruguay icon is, of course, one of the greatest strikers of this generation.

His ability to score from virtually anywhere inside the attacking third, coupled with his creativity on the ball, made him a nightmare for opposition teams. Suarez left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after registering 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games across competitions for the club.

Barça's sporting staff believe that Vitor Roque's potential is higher than that of Endrick's potential. Barcelona are in negotiations to sign Roque.



Barça's sporting staff believe that Vitor Roque's potential is higher than that of Endrick's potential. Barcelona are in negotiations to sign Roque.

If Roque can match such high standards, the €60 million release clause in his contract, which Athletico are holding out for, would seem like a bargain. Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) are also listed as potential suitors.

However, along with Arsenal, the duo are yet to make any concrete proposals. Roque's contract expires in the summer of 2027, which gives his current club a huge degree of control over his future.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as the natural No. 9s in their team. Barcelona, meanwhile, could do with a fresh addition in attack, which is currently spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski.

After selling Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid in January, manager Xavi Hernandez does not have a backup or successor for the 34-year-old Polish striker.

Barcelona boss has asked Arsenal target to be patient amidst lack of regular starts

Ansu Fati has started just seven La Liga games this campaign, making a further 13 appearances off the bench.

Ansu Fati's number 10 shirt is not selling at FC Barcelona's official stores; almost no one is buying them. The club is starting to get worried.

Ansu Fati's number 10 shirt is not selling at FC Barcelona's official stores; almost no one is buying them. The club is starting to get worried.

For a 20-year-old winger at a huge club like Barcelona, these would seem like decent numbers. However, given Fati's immense talent, it would be understandable if he is insecure about his future in the starting XI.

Amidst this, Spanish outlet Cadena COP have linked him with a move to Arsenal. They also stated that the north London giants have made contact with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, over a potential move.

Manager Xavi Hernandez, however, has asked Fati for patience. When asked if Fati could leave Spotify Camp Nou, Xavi recently told SPORT in an interview:

"No, no, no... Things will work out for him. We have to be patient. Ansu is a spectacular asset to the club. We trust him a lot, he is working very well. I am very happy with his tremendous mentality in training, but be patient."

