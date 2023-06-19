Arsenal have reportedly joined London rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Gunners are looking to revamp their midfield ahead of the next season. Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move away to Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Thomas Partey could also leave the club this summer.

The north London side have been linked with West Ham United's Declan Rice and have already seen one big getting rejected. As per Metro, another name on their list is Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian defensive midfielder joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer. He was one of the few bright sparks in the relegated Saints team, making 35 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal are now looking to bring Lavia to the Emirates this summer and have already opened talks with his representatives. Chelsea, meanwhile, have even begun negotiation with Southampton while Liverpool have also contacted the midfielder's representatives. Manchester United are also monitoring the midfielder.

Lavia, 19, signed a five-year deal with Southampton when he joined the club and hence, the Saints would demand around £50 million for him this summer. This is also because Manchester City have inserted a 25% sell-on clause in the midfielder's contract.

The Cityzens also have a buyback clause for the Belgian but it is only valid until 2024.

Arsenal closing in on Chelsea forward Kai Havertz

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has agreed on personal terms with Arsenal for a move this summer.

The two clubs will now negotiate a transfer fee for the German. The north London side's first bid was rejected by Chelsea, as they demand around £70 million for Havertz. Arsenal will now come back with a new bid and the deal could be completed after the ongoing international break.

Havertz, 24, joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for £75 million in 2020. Since then, he has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games for the club. He has often been criticized for the lack of clinical edge in front of goal.

Havertz scored just seven goals in 35 Premier League games last season, playing as a centre-forward in 29 of those games.

At Arsenal, he can play alongside Gabriel Jesus at the top or be a rotational option with right winger Bukayo Saka or attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Poll : 0 votes