Arsenal express interest in signing long-term Manchester United target - Reports

Arsenal are mulling over a move for long-term Manchester United target and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport [via talkSPORT].

The Gunners missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season. However, they are prepared to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market ahead of the new campaign, with the Spaniard tasked with taking the club back to the UEFA Champions League.

Arteta appears to be keen to strengthen his options in midfield during the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to Leicester City star Youri Tielemans recently.

However, the Belgium international is not the only midfielder on the Gunners' transfer wishlist. They have also identified Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic as a potential recruit this summer, according to the aforementioned source.

PF | Transfer News @PurelyFootball 🗞 Arsenal are willing to pay over £42million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer. [Corriere dello Sport] Arsenal are willing to pay over £42million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer. [Corriere dello Sport] 🇷🇸🗞 https://t.co/bmY7ze7GjD

Arsenal are prepared to fork out a sum in excess of £42 million to land the Serbia international, as per the report. Lazio, though, could hold out for at least £55 million for the central midfielder, who has two more years remaining on his deal.

Milinkovic-Savic joined the Serie A club from Belgian outfit KRC Genk for around £11 million in 2015. He has since been a key player for the Italian side, scoring 58 goals and providing 51 assists from 294 matches across all competitions.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester United in recent years. There have been suggestions that the Red Devils have tabled a £47 million bid for him this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will step up their interest in Milinkovic-Savic by making a formal approach.

Lazio boss has opened door for Arsenal and Manchester United to make move for Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri recently admitted that Milinkovic-Savic could leave the Serie A club this summer. However, the 63-year-old has insisted that the midfielder will not join another Italian club, leaving the door open for Arsenal and Manchester United to make a move for him. He said:

“Speaking to the President, I have become convinced that if Milinkovic does leave, and that will not happen easily, he will not remain in Italy."

S.S.Lazio @OfficialSSLazio 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍

🥁 And the winner is... 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙅 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘾-𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙄𝘾 🎖



Two season awards in a week for Sergio 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍🥁 And the winner is... 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙅 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘾-𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙄𝘾 🎖Two season awards in a week for Sergio ⭐️ 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 ⭐️🥁 And the winner is... 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙅 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘾-𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙄𝘾 🎖Two season awards in a week for Sergio 👏👏 https://t.co/eRjSqs9wz2

Meanwhile, Lazio are also preparing for life without the 27-year-old. They have reportedly identified Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a potential replacement for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far