Arsenal express interest in signing long-term Manchester United target - Reports

Arsenal are mulling over a move for long-term Manchester United target and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport [via talkSPORT].
The Gunners missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season. However, they are prepared to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market ahead of the new campaign, with the Spaniard tasked with taking the club back to the UEFA Champions League.
Arteta appears to be keen to strengthen his options in midfield during the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to Leicester City star Youri Tielemans recently.
However, the Belgium international is not the only midfielder on the Gunners' transfer wishlist. They have also identified Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic as a potential recruit this summer, according to the aforementioned source.
Arsenal are prepared to fork out a sum in excess of £42 million to land the Serbia international, as per the report. Lazio, though, could hold out for at least £55 million for the central midfielder, who has two more years remaining on his deal.
Milinkovic-Savic joined the Serie A club from Belgian outfit KRC Genk for around £11 million in 2015. He has since been a key player for the Italian side, scoring 58 goals and providing 51 assists from 294 matches across all competitions.
The 27-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester United in recent years. There have been suggestions that the Red Devils have tabled a £47 million bid for him this summer.
It remains to be seen if the Gunners will step up their interest in Milinkovic-Savic by making a formal approach.
Lazio boss has opened door for Arsenal and Manchester United to make move for Milinkovic-Savic
Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri recently admitted that Milinkovic-Savic could leave the Serie A club this summer. However, the 63-year-old has insisted that the midfielder will not join another Italian club, leaving the door open for Arsenal and Manchester United to make a move for him. He said:
“Speaking to the President, I have become convinced that if Milinkovic does leave, and that will not happen easily, he will not remain in Italy."
Meanwhile, Lazio are also preparing for life without the 27-year-old. They have reportedly identified Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a potential replacement for him.