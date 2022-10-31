Arsenal failed with massive €80m summer bid for 23-year-old striker: Reports

Arsenal reportedly lodged an offer of €80 million for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

According to the presenter of Campania Sport on Canale 21, Umberto Chiariello (h/t Football365), Gli Azzurri rejected the offer. He said:

"[Aurelio] De Laurentiis went ahead with his vision: lower salaries, the confirmation of Victor Osimhen after Arsenal’s offer of €80m and the bet on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who played in Serie C, [Dinamo] Batumi, a championship, the Georgian one, which is like the Serie C.”

Arsenal's alleged offer for Osimhen likely came before they secured the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. After all, the Gunners spent a cool €52 million in transfer fees to secure the Brazil international's signature.

Osimhen has been one of Napoli's prized possessions ever since he joined them from LOSC Lille Metropole in the summer of 2021. They paid €68 million in transfer fees to the French side to sign him permanently on a four-year deal.

Since then, he has averaged a goal every two games for the Naples-based giants. The Nigerian international has scored 36 times and provided 10 assists in 72 games across competitions for Napoli.

Still just 23, Osimhen has everything in his locker to become one of the world's best strikers a few years down the line. He has eight goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions this campaign.

If he keeps up this form, more European giants will make their interest known to Napoli. It remains to be seen if Arsenal will revive their interest in Osimhen after Jesus' arrival.

Real Madrid linked with a shock move for Arsenal striker

After nearly four months at the Emirates, Jesus has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t LondonWorld), Real Madrid are keen on signing the Brazilian striker. However, it is said that Arsenal will not be willing to part ways with him mid-season.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has also reportedly ruled out making any signings in the upcoming January transfer window. Los Blancos currently have 34-year-old Karim Benzema as their only senior striking option up front.

The France international has had his fair share of fitness issues in recent months and is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2024. Jesus, meanwhile, is tied to a deal at the Emirates until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for his new club. However, he has failed to score in the last seven games for the Gunners in England or Europe.

