Arsenal growing impatient with Kai Havertz, could make bold decision on him this summer: Reports

Arsenal could reportedly consider selling Kai Havertz just a year after arriving from Chelsea.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the Gunners are losing patience with Havertz. The German attacker joined Mikel Arteta's side from Stamford Bridge last summer in a reported £67.5 million move.

Havertz, 24, has been handed a midfield role by Arteta but has struggled to reach expectations. He's managed five goals and one assist in 33 games across competitions.

The Germany international was particularly disappointing in Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup on January 7. He spurned several chances at goal and Premier League icon Gary Neville gave a grim verdict of his showing:

"It’s so frustrating to watch, it’s Havertz who comes in late on his heels - he needs to be there earlier."

Havertz has four years left on his contract with the Gunners but his future at the Emirates already appears to be in doubt. He was previously on Real Madrid's radar but the La Liga giants are reportedly relieved they didn't sign him.

Arsenal will look to recoup the money they spent on Havertz should they decide to part ways. He was viewed as one of European football's brightest talents at Bayer Leverkusen but has struggled in English football.

The north London giants' decision to sell Granit Xhaka to Leverkusen and sign Havertz from Chelsea last summer looks questionable. The Swiss midfielder has gone on to flourish with Xabi Alonso's side in the Bundesliga, helping them remain unbeaten.

Piers Morgan vents his frustrations with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's constant use of Havertz

Piers Morgan isn't a fan of Kai Havertz.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan is losing his mind seeing Havertz constantly picked by Arteta despite his struggles this season. He doesn't think the German is good enough (via The Sun):

"I’ve come up with a Master Plan because I am sick and tired of Arsenal not having a proper striker. I think that Arteta has a blind spot about this. He has a ridiculous allegiance to Havertz who I just don’t think is good enough."

The Gunners have been linked with a new striker amid a frustrating ongoing season in front of goal for Arteta's attackers. Brentford's Ivan Toney is being linked with a move to the Emirates and his apparent preference is to join the north Londoners.

Toney, 27, has bagged three goals in four games across competitions since returning from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. He finished third in the Premier League Golden Boot race last season, with 20 goals in 33 games.