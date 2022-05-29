Arsenal handed transfer boost as 26-year-old rejects contract extension offer - Reports

As per Football London, Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who has reportedly rejected a new contract with the Italian club. His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023.

As per Il Mattino (via Get Italian Football News), the Spaniard has rejected a new contract and the Partenopei could look to cash him in this summer.

Ruiz joined Napoli from Real Betis in 2018. He has made 166 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and making 15 assists. His current market value is €55 million, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Correiredello Sport, Newcastle have already set aside £40 million for the Spaniard but will have to compete with more clubs for his signature.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Fabian Ruiz rejects Napoli's new contract offer with Arsenal linked with £25m move for a midfielder. [football london] Fabian Ruiz rejects Napoli's new contract offer with Arsenal linked with £25m move for a midfielder. [football london] https://t.co/t4kxzvsIdg

According to the aforementioned Football London report, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in bringing the 25-year-old back to La Liga.

Ruiz had earlier expressed his elation when asked about his links with the two Spanish giants. He had said:

"It’s flattering to hear about these clubs' interest in me, that's for sure. Right now, I only think of Napoli, I am very comfortable here and we have big challenges ahead. The idea of returning to Spain in the future is always present: it is my home."

Arsenal looking for a central midfielder in the summer

After a striker, central midfield is perhaps the most important area to improve for Mikel Arteta this summer. While Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have performed well at times, their consistency has been doubted by many.

Add to that Partey's injury issues and Xhaka's disciplinary issues. The Gunners also have Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny as covers in midfield.

However, they are still not at the level that Arsenal would want to reach next season onwards.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



Congrats, 🏼 #afc Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract extension at Arsenal until 2023, with an option of a further year.Congrats, @ElNennY Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract extension at Arsenal until 2023, with an option of a further year.Congrats, @ElNennY!📝💪🏼 #afc https://t.co/B5bJOhqY32

Hence, Ruiz could be a great signing for them as he has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A in recent years. He controls the game well, which is exactly what Arteta needs.

However, with Real Madrid and Barcelona offering Champions League football, it could be hard for Arsenal to convince the Spaniard to join them.

As per the aforementioned Football London report, the Gunners have also been linked with the likes of Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar