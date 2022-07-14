Arsenal ‘huge admirers’ of Chelsea youngster who could leave this summer: Reports

Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs interested in signing Chelsea teenager Levi Colwill this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer. They have thus identified centre-back as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be keen to add three new defenders to his ranks during the ongoing transfer window. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is expected to be the first of those, having completed his medical ahead of a £33 million move.

The Blues have an agreement in place to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City for around £45 million. However, they are waiting for the Cityzens to bring in a replacement for the Dutchman before completing the transfer.

Chelsea have also identified Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe as a potential recruit. The Frenchman, though, will require some convincing, as per another Evening Standard report.

Meanwhile, the London giants' pursuit of three new centre-backs has put Colwill's future at the club in doubt. The teenager is now likely to seal a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

Colwill will not be short of options should he decide to leave Tuchel's side this summer. At least five Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the central defender.

Arsenal are 'huge admirers' of the former Huddersfield Town loanee, according to the aforementioned source. However, they would not be able to offer him a prominent role immediately.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Colwill ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Eagles have been given encouragement that he could be available for a transfer this summer, as per the report.

Apart from the two London clubs, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City and Southampton are reportedly also interested in the 19-year-old.

Arsenal could replace defender with Chelsea's Colwill

The Gunners currently have Ben White, Williams Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari in their ranks. However, there are doubts about Gabriel's future at the Emirates Stadium.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in signing the Brazil international this summer. Arsenal are prepared to sanction a move for the defender if their asking price of £50 million is met, according to The Independent.

Arsenal could bring in Colwill to strengthen their options in defense if they allow Gabriel to leave this summer. However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to do business with their London rivals.

