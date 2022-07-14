"Likely to leave on a permanent deal" - Fabrizio Romano on exciting Chelsea youngster

Chelsea are reportedly keen to offload promising defender Levi Colwill in the ongoing transfer window to make room for incoming defensive reinforcements.

The Blues are expected to complete a €40 million deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the coming days, as per The Athletic. The 31-year-old has reportedly agreed to sign a five-year contract and is set to earn €10 million net per year.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are also pursuing Paris Saint Germain (PSG) centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. He added that Colwill is expected to depart on a permanent deal this summer.

"More on Chelsea - Levi Colwill, now likely to leave on a permanent deal this summer - as Tuchel and Boehly are working to sign three top centre-backs. Chelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon - as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembe and Ake in talks."

Colwill, who has three years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, impressed on a one-year loan at Huddersfield Town last season. He featured in 32 games for the EFL Championship outfit, registering two goals and an assist.

The 19-year-old helped the Terriers reach the EFL Championship playoffs final. Unfortunately, Colwill scored a decisive own goal in the summit clash against Nottingham Forest, who gained promotion to the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Earlier, The Athletic reported that Southampton are looking to add to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season. The report added that the Saints hope to utilise their past relationship with the Blues to help facilitate a hassle-free negotiation for the England U21 player.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's Blues are also linked with Juventus stalwart Matthijs de Ligt and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to The Telegraph.

Paul Merson on Chelsea's summer transfer window so far

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal player Paul Merson discussed the summer transfer window of the Blues so far. He wrote:

"Chelsea have not had a summer yet, have they? They have made up their mind with Romelu Lukaku. They have expressed interest in Raheem Sterling, and he could make a mark under Thomas Tuchel."

The pundit added:

"Chelsea need to sort out their back line. They have lost their best player for last season in Antonio Rudiger. Thiago Silva is a great player, but he needs young legs around. (Trevoh) Chalobah has come in and done well, but I don't think he can do that consistently over 60 games through a season."

