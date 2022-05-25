Arsenal interested in re-signing 26-year-old but might have to wait until 2023: Reports

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry could be open to returning to Arsenal if he leaves the Bavarians, according to German daily Bild.

Gnabry joined Bayern Munich from Werder Bremen for around €8 million. He has since established himself as a regular for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 64 goals and providing 40 assists from 171 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old has helped the Bavarians win 11 trophies so far, including four Bundesliga titles and one Champions League. However, there are serious doubts about his future at the Allianz Arena.

Gnabry has his deal with Julian Nagelsmann's side expiring at the end of next season. He has been stalling on a contract extension with Bayern Munich and could this be on his way out of the club this summer.

The Germany international's contract situation at Bayern Munich has seemingly put other clubs in Europe on alert. Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for him.

According to Christian Falk of the Bild, the Gunners are interested in taking Gnabry back to the Emirates Stadium. The player can also 'imagine a comeback' with the north London giants, as per the report.

However, signing Gnabry this summer could prove to be too difficult for Arsenal, who missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing fifth in the English top-flight this term.

The Gunners could thus have to wait until next year to try and sign Gnabry if the report is to be believed. As things stand, the forward will be a free agent in 2023.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are working on a deal to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer. The Senegal international's arrival could pave the way for Gnabry to leave the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Arsenal parted ways with Gnabry in 2016

Gnabry joined Arsenal's youth setup from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2011. He was on the Gunners' books for five years before joining German club Werder Bremen for around €5 million in 2016.

The forward made his senior debut for the north London giants under Arsene Wenger in 2012. He made 18 first-team appearances for the club before eventually leaving four years later.

Gnabry has enjoyed significant success since leaving the Emirates Stadium in 2016. It now remains to be seen if a return to London is on the cards for him.

