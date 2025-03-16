Arsenal interested in signing £40 million move for Liverpool target - Reports 

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Liverpool target Jorrel Hato, according to TBR Football. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Dutch defender and are planning to go for the kill this summer.

The north London side are likely to send Kieran Tierney back to Celtic this summer, while Jakub Kiwior could leave as well. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko's future also remains uncertain with multiple clubs eyeing the Ukrainian at the moment.

While Arsenal also have Riccardo Calafiori and Miles Lewis-Skelly for the left-back role, they could still end up a little light in the position. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eyeing the Italian with interest.

As such, the Gunners are ready to rekindle their interest in Hato. The Dutch defender has been quite impressive for Ajax this season, registering three goals and six assists from 41 games.

Originally a center back, the 19-year-old has operated mostly as a left-back this campaign, and has convinced the north London side. However, Arsenal may have to battle Liverpool for Hato's signature.

The Reds are also in the market for a new left-back this summer, with Andrew Robertson already on the wrong side of 30. The Scottish full-back has displayed signs of regression this season, and the Merseyside club are eager to lay down succession plans.

Liverpool want Hato to replace Robertson at Anfield. The Dutchman was previously valued at £40m, although it is unclear how much Ajax will demand for him this summer.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Liverpool striker?

Jorrel Hato

Arsenal are considering a move for Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, according to Fichajes. The Uruguayan striker was heavily linked with a move to Al Nassr in the winter transfer window, but the transfer didn't materialize.

Nunez has struggled to impress with the Reds this season and his future remains up in the air. The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and set up seven more from 39 games across competitions.

His contract with the Merseyside club runs until 2028, but he is expected to be on his way out this summer. Arsenal are looking for a new No. 9 this year and Mikel Arteta is reportedly impressed by Nunez.

However, the Gunners only want the Uruguayan as a back up for the position, with the club already expected to invest in a world-class striker this summer. While Liverpool are likely to let Nunez go, they could have second thoughts about selling him to a rival.

