Arsenal join Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Serie A star: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Chelsea and Manchester United in pursuit of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch defender is garnering interest from top Premier League clubs amid an impressive campaign at the San Siro.

Dumfries, 26, has scored two goals and contributed six assists in 31 games across competitions. He is an integral member of Simone Inzaghi's side's defense but could be on the move in the summer.

Football Insider reports that Arsenal have set their sights on Dumfries as Mikel Arteta eyes an out-and-out right-back for next season. The Gunners are on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They sit top of the Premier League with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Ben White has impressed in the right-back role this season but the English defender is predominantly a center-back. Takehiro Tomiyasu is another option but it seems Arteta wants more competition in the position.

However, they are joined in the race for Dumfries by Chelsea. The Blues are long-term admirers of the Dutchman. They have bolstered their squad with plenty of signings, including Lyon's young right-back Malo Gusto. The Brazilian will join the club in the summer. Hence, a move for the Inter full-back may not be at the top of their agenda.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also been linked with the right-back. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of the player. They could reignite their interest in Dumfries with question marks over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English defender has forced his way back into the United team. However, reports suggest he is seriously considering leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

A bid of around £40-50 million could be enough to prise Dumfries away from Inter. He has two years remaining on his contract with the Nerazzurri.

Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United's Antony and Jadon Sancho to follow Arsenal's Leandro Trossard's example

Ferdinand wants the Manchester United duo to take more risks.

Ferdinand has advised Manchester United attacking duo Antony and Sancho to follow the example of Arsenal winger Trossard. The Belgian joined the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion in January for £27 million. Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE podcast:

"There’s one part of Antony and Jadon Sancho’s game that I think needs to improve, and that’s taking more risks. You don’t get anything in this game without taking risks."

He added:

"Trossard, for me, has been a masterstroke signing. He gives Arsenal that depth in wide areas and up front... When you talk about wide players not taking risks, this guy takes risks. He gets the ball, he goes forward, he plays one-twos, he dribbles, he takes people on and he can see a pass."

Trossard has enjoyed a superb start to life at Arsenal, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 10 games. This included a hat-trick of assists he managed in a 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday (March 12).

Meanwhile, Antony and Sancho have endured topsy-turvy campaigns at Manchester United. The duo has managed 14 goal contributions between them this season. Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer for £85 million. Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million.

