Arsenal join European giants in race for out-of-contract Premier League star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract in the summer and is being tracked by Bayern Munich.

The Gunners have been regularly linked with Zaha, 30, who has been Palace's protagonist for several years. The Ivorian winger has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals and contributing three assists in 25 games across competitions.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are in the running to sign Zaha as a free agent in the summer but face heavy competition. Bundesliga giants Bayern are also showing an interest, as are Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Mikel Arteta already possesses a glittering collection of wide attacking options at the Emirates. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard have been key for the Gunners. However, Arteta may be looking to add further depth in attack ahead of an anticipated 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Zaha boasts proven Premier League quality as he has been causing defenders nightmares in the English top flight since 2013. He has also played for Manchester United and Cardiff City in the top tier of English football.

Arsenal made their move for Zaha in 2019 but eventually chose his compatriot Nicolas Pepe instead. He touched on the failed switch in an interview with The Greatest Game podcast last year:

"Obviously, it was up to the club who they chose and they chose Pepe over me.”

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka thanks Mikel Arteta for helping his development

Mikel Arteta (right) has had a huge impact on Bukayo Saka's form.

Bukayo Saka has been one of the Premier League's top attackers this season. The English winger has bagged 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 games across competitions. He was named March's Premier League Player of the Month for inspired performances on the Gunners' right flank.

The young forward has sent his manager Arteta a thankful message for how he oversaw his development at the Emirates. He told Arsenal's official website:

"[Arteta] has taught me a lot, and I have to thank him for the way I’m developing because a lot of it is because of what he’s doing for me. You have to be ready for everything that comes, and that’s one thing that I have tried to do - be ready for every moment and try to take it."

Saka is in talks over a new deal with the Gunners as they look to seal his long-term future with the club. Reports claim that the north Londoners have reached an agreement on a new five-year contract.

