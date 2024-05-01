Arsenal join Manchester United in race to sign 26-year-old superstar midfielder: Reports

With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's central midfielder Frenkie de Jong whom Manchester United have been eyeing as a potential new signing for quite some time

Rumors about the 26-year-old Dutchman moving to Old Trafford have been surfacing since Erik Ten Hag joined the Red Devils two years ago. Even though the midfielder has so far refused to leave the Catalan side, there is a possibility of that changing in the upcoming season.

Barcelona are reportedly considering letting go of Frenkie de Jong, whose contract expires in 2026. As per Fichajes, a lot of clubs are reportedly interested in signing him, including Arsenal. The Dutchman will be a great addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad especially to the coach's technical and proficient midfield.

If the Gunners are considering Frenkie de Jong as a main target for the summer, they will have to battle Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool, besides Manchester United for the player's signature.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with 80 points in 35 matches while the Red Devils are sixth with 54 points while having one game more in hand.

Arteta's side can not afford a mistake with just three fixtures remaining in their for the title, with Manchester City trailing by one point with a game in hand.

"Old Trafford can be a graveyard for teams" - Gary Neville on Arsenal-Manchester United clash

Manchester United will face Arsenal in the Premier League on May 12 at Old Trafford. As all the remaining matches are crucial for the Gunners, pundit Gary Neville has warned the Gunners about facing United on home soil.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender mentioned that opponents are never totally confident to win at Old Trafford, even if the home side are not in good form. Neville said (via FourFourTwo):

"You never know what is going to happen at Old Trafford and Old Trafford can be a graveyard for teams. Even with the way Manchester United are at the moment, you have to regard that as a massive match and a big game... Teams have won at Old Trafford that have been in the bottom half of the table but teams in the top half of the table have gone there and struggled."

Neville added:

"Liverpool famously in the last month or two have lost an FA Cup quarter-final there and they drew in the league and that was probably the start of Liverpool's downfall in terms of where they are now [compared to where they were then], in terms of dropping out of the title race and getting knocked out of the FA Cup."

Arsenal face tenth-place Bournemouth in the league this weekend (May 4) while Manchester United play Crystal Palace on May 7.