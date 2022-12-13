Arsenal jump ahead of 3 Premier League clubs in race to sign wantaway Portuguese superstar: Reports 

Arsenal have jumped ahead of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Atleti CEO Gil Marin has admitted that Felix, 23, is set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (via Fabrizio Romano):

“João Felix has top level but because of his relationship with Simeone and game time… we feel that makes sense to consider potential bids to sell him."

The Portuguese attacker has struggled under Diego Simeone, making 18 appearances across competitions, only eight in the starting lineup.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists.

Speculation has grown over where the player will head next, and talk of a move to the Premier League is intensifying.

Manchester United are interested in signing Felix as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea also hold interest, as does, surprisingly, Aston Villa.

However, Arsenal are leading the chase for the Portuguese, according to Marca.

The Gunners want to complete high-profile signings while they are an attractive proposition.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the league and coasted into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Arsenal are dealing with an injury issue to their center-forward Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian picked up a knee injury problem while on international duty at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

He is expected to be out for around three months.

Felix is a ready-made replacement as he can play across the frontline and boasts the creativity that suits this Gunners side.

Transfermarkt currently values the young Portuguese frontman at €50 million.

He has scored 33 goals and provided 18 assists in 129 appearances for Atleti since joining from Benfica for €127.2 million.

Ben White has returned to training with Arsenal after leaving England's World Cup camp early

White is back with the Gunners

White headed home from Qatar just before England played their last group game match against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.

The Arsenal defender didn't make an appearance, and it was believed that his departure from the camp was due to family reasons.

However, reports claimed that White had fallen out with England assistant manager Steve Holland.

There were also suggestions that he failed to mix well with his teammates - a group made up of players he was with during the 2021 European Championships.

Southgate responded to the rumors by saying he didn't want to give the media reporting any credibility.

The reason for White's exit from the squad in Qatar is still questioned.

However, he can focus on club football as he has joined the Gunners in Dubai for mid-World Cup training.

Arteta's men have a friendly against AC Milan on Tuesday, 13 December.

