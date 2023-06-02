Arsenal keeping tabs on former PSG star ahead of potential bid this summer - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in signing Xavi Simons from PSV Eindhoven. The Netherlands midfielder was in top form this season and has caught the eye of several clubs.

As per a report in Danish outlet ED, 19 goals in 34 Eredivisie games this season was enough for Premier League clubs to make a move for Xavi. The former PSG star is now on Arsenal's radar as they eye a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder has interest from Bayer Leverkusen and is close to joining the Bundesliga side. BILD have reported that the €15 million move for Xhaka is set to be completed next week, though there is some late interest from Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are moving quickly to get a replacement and see Xavi Simons as the perfect fit. However, they have a big issue in PSG as the Ligue1 side have a €12 million buy-back clause this summer in the Dutch star's contract.

Former PSG star Xavi Simons yet to make decision on future amid Arsenal interest

Xavi Simons has confirmed that he will hold talks with PSV over the summer regarding his future. He has hinted that a return to PSG is on the cards, but in the interview with De Telegraaf, the Arsenal target said:

"I have to finish the season well and then we'll see. Now come the games, in which you will have to prove it. My focus is completely on the last five league games and the cup final."

He added:

"You don't know what can happen in three or four weeks, but what I can say is that I am very grateful to be here and that I was able to prove myself at PSV. I still have five years contract here and in the summer I will have a conversation with [PSV director of football] Marcel [Brands], and the manager."

However, the Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has urged Simons to stay at PSV and reject a move away. He told via beIN Sports:

"I think it would be very good for him to stay one more year at PSV. I can't reveal what we talked about, but these next steps are extremely important. I consider Xavi to be someone who weighs up his choices very carefully."

Xavi Simons joined PSG from Barcelona in 2019 and managed to get just 11 games for the first team. He then moved to PSV last summer and played all 34 Eredivisie matches this season. He finished second in the Golden Boot race to Anastasios Douvikas, who scored 20 goals.

