Arsenal and Liverpool target keen on joining PSG before deadline day - Reports

Ademola Lookman, who's been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, is keen to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The winger is waiting for the Parisians to reach an agreement with his current club Atalanta.

Lookman has been on the radar of multiple clubs this summer after an incredible performance last season. He scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games across competitions. This includes his hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, helping Atalanta win the trophy.

As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, PSG and Atalanta are still in negotiations for the winger but the conversation is stalling. The Parisians don't want to pay the asking price despite Lookman being keen on joining them. Hence, other clubs are also monitoring the situation and could swoop in if the deal falls through.

Trending

As per Metro, Arsenal and Liverpool have been interested in signing the Nigeria international as they look to strengthen their attack. The Gunners are arguably short in that area, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli failing to impress. Eddie Nketiah has also been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to make a signing this summer and could look to take the opportunity of Lookman's situation before the deadline day (August 30). The winger's contract with Atalanta expires in 2026.

He has Premier League experience as well, having previously played for Everton and Fulham. He's made 96 appearances in the English top flight, registering 11 goals and six assists.

Paul Merson pinpoints where Liverpool can struggle against Manchester City and Arsenal

Manchester City won the Premier League title a record fourth consecutive time last season. They beat Arsenal by two points while Liverpool fell short by nine points in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club. The three sides are expected to be in the mix for the title again this season.

However, Paul Merson believes that if the Merseysiders don't sign a midfielder, they could struggle. He wrote for Sportskeeda:

"Arne Slot has yet to sign a new midfielder and I know they can get dominated in that area when they go to places like Manchester City and Arsenal. That's when I maybe worry about Liverpool a little bit."

Arne Slot's side were linked with a move for Martin Zubimendi but he chose to stay at Real Sociedad instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback