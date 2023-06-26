Arsenal looking to hijack PSG move to sign Netherlands star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to hijack Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons.

According to Get Football News France, the Gunners are plotting to steal Simons from under the noses of the Parisians who he previously played for. The Ligue 1 champions inserted a £5.1 million release clause in the deal that took him to the Phillips Arena last summer.

PSG are keen to activate that release clause but Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs. They will only need to match that fee and they are aided in their pursuit by Simons' stance. The Dutch midfielder doesn't want to return to the Parc des Princes.

However, PSV are keen on keeping hold of the highly-regarded 20-year-old who flourished this past season. Simons scored an impressive 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games across competitions. Peter Bosz's side are willing to make him captain to ensure he stays with the Eredivisie giants. He has also earned four caps for the Netherlands.

Simons' stock is rising as one of Europe's most exciting young talents. He earned plaudits from former PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy last season. The iconic former Netherlands striker said he saw some of himself in the former PSG attacker, telling Voetbal International:

"He’s doing everything he can to get to the top, his top. And where that will be, that’s the beautiful challenge. That bit in him, wanting to do everything for that, I recognize that from myself as a player. I can only enjoy that.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is intent on adding more youth to his team. He has worked well with a youthful Gunners squad at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka, 21, Gabriel Martinelli, 22, and William Saliba, 22, have also flourished under his tutelage.

Simons may have reservations over a return to PSG as he lacked game time before departing. He managed just 11 appearances for the Parisians' senior side, providing one assist.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta plays down potential PSG move

Mikel Arteta is happy at the Emirates.

Arsenal manager Arteta has been linked with the PSG managerial job recently. The Parisians are in the midst of officializing Christophe Galtier's departure from the Parc des Princes. The French tactician won the Ligue 1 title last season but performed miserably in the UEFA Champions League.

Galtier's men made a last-16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich. He is likely to be departing as a result of more European failure for the French outfit. This has seen Arteta's name be mentioned as a candidate to replace him.

However, Arteta has poured cold water on any chances that he will become Galtier's replacement. He told Marca:

"I can only say that I am happy at Arsenal. I feel loved, valued by our owners, Stan and Josh [the two Kroenkes], and I have a lot to do here at this club. I am happy and tremendously grateful to be at Arsenal."

It seems that PSG will be appointing Arteta's fellow countryman Luis Enrique. Reports claim that the former Barcelona manager is set to take over on a two-year deal.

