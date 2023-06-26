PSG fans tell 27-year-old his signing is ‘not welcome’ due to his Marseille roots: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras are reportedly opposing the Ligue 1 giants' signing of Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.

According to RMC Sport (via Get Football News France), the Parisians' fanbase including ultra-group leader Romain Mabille are against the signing. Mabille posted a message to the club regarding the operation on Instagram, saying that Hernandez was "not welcome" and that fans would "let him know".

This is because of Hernandez's Marseille roots with the 27-year-old having been born in PSG's rivals' city in southern France. His father, Jean-Francois, is a former Les Phoceens player although his son didn't grow up in the town.

Hernandez grew up in Spain and started his career at Atletico Madrid before heading to Bundesliga giants Bayern in 2019 for €80 million. He has impressed at the Allianz Arena, chipping in with 10 goal contributions in 110 games.

PSG ultras and Mabille are also still angered by the manner in which Hernandez and the Bavarians celebrated their 2020 UEFA Champions League triumph. Der FCB beat the Parisians 1-0 in the final to win the European title.

It is claimed that Hernandez and Bayern took a Marseille slant at their rivals' expense. However, the French international has since claimed that this wasn't the intent. There are also concerns over the defender's injury record. He featured just 11 times across competitions this past season due to a torn muscle.

Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 champions are closing in on the Bayern defender's signature. Reports claim that a €50 million deal is nearing its solution.

Luis Enrique set to replace Christophe Galtier at PSG this week

Luis Enrique is set to replace Christoph Galtier.

According to Le Parisien (via Get Football News France), former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is set to replace Christophe Galtier at PSG this week.

Galtier has been heavily anticipated to leave the Parc des Princes after a tumultuous campaign. He led the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title but they crashed out of both the Champions League and the Coupe de France in the last 16 rounds.

The French tactician was booed by fans during the side's Ligue 1 title celebrations. He is now heading out of the French capital after just one year in the Parisians' dugout.

Enrique will then be taking the reigns at PSG once Galtier's departure is officialized. The Spaniard has been jobless since leaving his post as Spain's boss after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has a proven resume of success after winning the treble with Barca in 2014-15. This included a Champions League triumph, the one trophy that has evaded the Parisians. He is set to sign a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

