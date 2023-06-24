PSG agree deal in principle with Bayern Munich for 27-year-old star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Bayern Munich for defender Lucas Hernandez.

According to Diario AS, the Bavarians have given the green light over a potential €50 million deal for the Frenchman. The 27-year-old wants to move to the Parc des Princes and a transfer is moving closer.

Hernandez has one year left on his contract with Bayern but PSG are still willing to pay around the €50 million mark. There is optimism that a deal will go through in the next few days.

The French international's eagerness to join the Parisians is said to have been instrumental. A meeting between the two clubs is set for next week. They will look to reach an agreement over the transfer fee and wrap up the terms of his contract.

Hernandez is regarded as one of Europe's best left-backs, boasting superb defensive abilities. He is also a threat going forward and managed one goal and one assist in 11 appearances across competitions this past season.

The former Atletico Madrid defender missed the majority of the campaign through a torn muscle. That injury occurred at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he was set to play a key role for France.

Bayern are now open to the deal as they move close to sealing Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae's signature. The South Korean is reportedly set to join in a deal for around €50 million.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi's agent says they will listen if Real Madrid come calling

Hakimi rose through the youth ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi's future is being speculated over. His agent Alejandro Camaño was asked by Diario AS about a potential return to Real Madrid. He responded:

“Achraf has been away from Real Madrid for the last five years but Madrid is always home for the academy players, that’s where his heart is, that’s where he grew up."

However, Camano insisted that Hakimi's focus is currently on the Ligue 1 champions but that they would listen if Madrid did make their move:

"Today we must think about PSG because that’s his club, but if Madrid want Achraf some day we will listen. If you ask him, you will definitely see that he’s a Real Madrid fan, but PSG is now his club."

Hakimi left Madrid permanently in 2020 after beginning his career in the La Liga giants' academy. He joined Inter Milan where he quickly caught the eye of PSG.

The Parisians lured him to the Parc des Princes in 2021 for €68 million and he has been a mainstay in their side since. The Moroccan international has made 80 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

However, Hakimi clearly still holds Madrid very fondly and would be keen to listen to a potential offer. Los Blancos are yet to make their move for the 24-year-old who has three years left on his contract.

