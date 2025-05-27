Arsenal looking to strengthen their attacking line, will look to sign ex-Manchester City star in the summer: Reports

In a bid to strengthen their attacking department ahead of next season, Arsenal are reportedly in the fray to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. The Argentine striker joined Los Rojiblancos from Manchester City last summer and has seen his stock rise in the Spanish capital.

Alvarez scored 29 goals and provided seven assists in 54 appearances across competitions last season. His outstanding debut campaign hasn’t gone under the radar, as he has attracted interest from several European heavyweights like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

The Gunners were reportedly in the running to sign him last summer before he eventually made a move to Atletico Madrid.

According to Marca, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Julian Alvarez this summer although Premier League rivals Liverpool remain interested in the former Manchester City man. Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on resolving his attacking problems at the earliest.

While the Gunners may want to use the influence of their sporting director, Andrea Berta, to bring Alvarez to the Emirates, reports claim that the 25-year-old is not keen on returning to the Premier League. Alvarez reportedly feels more settled in Madrid, where he has become one of Atleti’s top players.

Arsenal’s problems up top have persisted as they ended another season trophyless and in the second position in the Premier League. Their forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz picked up injuries at different points of the season and missed significant periods.

The Gunners had to deploy Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker, and while the Spaniard did impress in a few games in the position, it doesn't seem like a sustainable option for the Gunners.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak in the January transfer window, but nothing materialized. With the summer window approaching, they have been linked with moves for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal handed transfer blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid star

Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Rodrygo has suffered a blow following the recent comments on newly appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. Rodrygo has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu as part of a squad overhaul, and the Emirates has been rumored as a potential destination for him.

While Arteta has said he feels proud that a player like Rodrygo is being linked with them, the possibility of the player's exit from the Spanish capital now appears to be a pipedream. Alonso, who was recently appointed as Los Blancos boss, said during his unveiling on Monday (via Evening Standard):

"He's [Rodrygo] a Madrid player and I will have a conversation with everyone because we need to do so. We'll get to know each other. He's a spectacular player and we need him."

It remains to be seen who the Gunners will sign in the summer transfer window.

